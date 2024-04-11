Further 20mph zones planned for Broughty Ferry as locals to get their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further 20mph zones planned for Broughty Ferry as locals to get their say

A consultation will be held on proposals to reduce the speed limit in the Panmurefield and Camphill Road areas.

By Laura Devlin
A 20mph zone sign.
More roads in Dundee could have a 20mph limit. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry residents will get their say on plans to introduce more 20mph zones in the area as details are released on which streets could be next in line for the safety initiative.

Dundee City Council is set to launch a consultation on proposals to reduce the speed limit in the Panmurefield and Camphill Road areas.

The proposals are part of an ongoing programme rolling out 20mph zones across the city in an attempt to reduce road casualties.

Around 30% of roads earmarked to become 20mph have already been changed and last year councillors voted introduce the limit in further areas including Mains of Claverhouse, Craigiebank and Denhead of Gray.

Details on the latest consultation will be released in due course.

Which streets could be reduced to 20mph?

Panmurefield Village: 

  • Alder Avenue, Alder Drive, Alder Place
  • Avon Crescent, Avon Place
  • Bannoch Rise
  • Cairnwell Gardens, Cairnwell Loan, Cairnwell Place
  • Challum Crescent, Challum Loan, Challum Place, Challum Walk
  • Lawers Drive, Lawers Road
  • Panmurefield Road
  • Vorlich Avenue, Vorlich Drive

Camphill Road area 

  • Addison Road, Anton Drive
  • Bennan Gardens, Broadford Terrace, Bughties Road
  • Campfield Gardens, Campfield Road, Camphill Road, Castleroy Crescent, Castleroy Road
  • Dick Street, Dornoch Place, Dunalistair Gardens
  • Golspie Terrace, Gray Street
  • Hermitage Road, Hill Road, Hill Street, Holly Road
  • Lindsay Street
  • Maryfield Lane, Maryfield Road
  • Norrie Street
  • Oakley Place
  • Panmure Street, Portree Avenue
  • Reres Gardens, Reres Road, Reresmount Place, Rowanbank Gardens
  • Strathmore Street, Strome Terrace, Tircarra Bank, Tircarra Gardens, Tircarra Place
  • Whinny Brae

‘This will benefit the elderly and young’

Speaking on the plans, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “These are all residential areas and I would say that no one should have any pressing need to be going more than 20mph here.

“And it’s worth stressing that this would benefit people like the elderly and the young.

Councillor Craig Duncan, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s about improving pedestrian safety and people should have the sense of security that they are not going to have cars zooming past them.

“The public will certainly get their chance to respond and the comments I have recieved so far have all been very positive.”

Conversation