Further 20mph zones planned for Broughty Ferry as locals to get their say

Broughty Ferry residents will get their say on plans to introduce more 20mph zones in the area as details are released on which streets could be next in line for the safety initiative.

Dundee City Council is set to launch a consultation on proposals to reduce the speed limit in the Panmurefield and Camphill Road areas.

The proposals are part of an ongoing programme rolling out 20mph zones across the city in an attempt to reduce road casualties.

Around 30% of roads earmarked to become 20mph have already been changed and last year councillors voted introduce the limit in further areas including Mains of Claverhouse, Craigiebank and Denhead of Gray.

Details on the latest consultation will be released in due course.

Which streets could be reduced to 20mph?

Panmurefield Village:

Alder Avenue, Alder Drive, Alder Place

Avon Crescent, Avon Place

Bannoch Rise

Cairnwell Gardens, Cairnwell Loan, Cairnwell Place

Challum Crescent, Challum Loan, Challum Place, Challum Walk

Lawers Drive, Lawers Road

Panmurefield Road

Vorlich Avenue, Vorlich Drive

Camphill Road area

Addison Road, Anton Drive

Bennan Gardens, Broadford Terrace, Bughties Road

Campfield Gardens, Campfield Road, Camphill Road, Castleroy Crescent, Castleroy Road

Dick Street, Dornoch Place, Dunalistair Gardens

Golspie Terrace, Gray Street

Hermitage Road, Hill Road, Hill Street, Holly Road

Lindsay Street

Maryfield Lane, Maryfield Road

Norrie Street

Oakley Place

Panmure Street, Portree Avenue

Reres Gardens, Reres Road, Reresmount Place, Rowanbank Gardens

Strathmore Street, Strome Terrace, Tircarra Bank, Tircarra Gardens, Tircarra Place

Whinny Brae

‘This will benefit the elderly and young’

Speaking on the plans, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “These are all residential areas and I would say that no one should have any pressing need to be going more than 20mph here.

“And it’s worth stressing that this would benefit people like the elderly and the young.

“It’s about improving pedestrian safety and people should have the sense of security that they are not going to have cars zooming past them.

“The public will certainly get their chance to respond and the comments I have recieved so far have all been very positive.”