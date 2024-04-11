Further 20mph zones planned for Broughty Ferry as locals to get their say

Broughty Ferry residents will get their say on plans to introduce more 20mph zones in the area as details are released on which streets could be next in line for the safety initiative.
Dundee City Council is set to launch a consultation on proposals to reduce the speed limit in the Panmurefield and Camphill Road areas.
The proposals are part of an ongoing programme rolling out 20mph zones across the city in an attempt to reduce road casualties.
Around 30% of roads earmarked to become 20mph have already been changed and last year councillors voted introduce the limit in further areas including Mains of Claverhouse, Craigiebank and Denhead of Gray.
Details on the latest consultation will be released in due course.
Which streets could be reduced to 20mph?
Panmurefield Village:
- Alder Avenue, Alder Drive, Alder Place
- Avon Crescent, Avon Place
- Bannoch Rise
- Cairnwell Gardens, Cairnwell Loan, Cairnwell Place
- Challum Crescent, Challum Loan, Challum Place, Challum Walk
- Lawers Drive, Lawers Road
- Panmurefield Road
- Vorlich Avenue, Vorlich Drive
Camphill Road area
- Addison Road, Anton Drive
- Bennan Gardens, Broadford Terrace, Bughties Road
- Campfield Gardens, Campfield Road, Camphill Road, Castleroy Crescent, Castleroy Road
- Dick Street, Dornoch Place, Dunalistair Gardens
- Golspie Terrace, Gray Street
- Hermitage Road, Hill Road, Hill Street, Holly Road
- Lindsay Street
- Maryfield Lane, Maryfield Road
- Norrie Street
- Oakley Place
- Panmure Street, Portree Avenue
- Reres Gardens, Reres Road, Reresmount Place, Rowanbank Gardens
- Strathmore Street, Strome Terrace, Tircarra Bank, Tircarra Gardens, Tircarra Place
- Whinny Brae
‘This will benefit the elderly and young’
Speaking on the plans, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “These are all residential areas and I would say that no one should have any pressing need to be going more than 20mph here.
“And it’s worth stressing that this would benefit people like the elderly and the young.
“It’s about improving pedestrian safety and people should have the sense of security that they are not going to have cars zooming past them.
“The public will certainly get their chance to respond and the comments I have recieved so far have all been very positive.”
