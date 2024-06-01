Hundreds sign petition calling for Dundee Mills Observatory to be saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds sign petition calling for Dundee Mills Observatory to be saved

Leisure and Culture Dundee are looking to shut the attraction in a bid to save £40,000 each year. 

By Laura Devlin
Mills Observatory could shut under the proposals.
Mills Observatory could shut under the proposals.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the Mills Observatory to be saved from closure.

It was announced in May that its operator, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), are looking to shut the attraction in a bid to save £40,000 each year.

The proposed closure is part of wider planned cuts, which could also see the Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle shut.

If all three city attractions are closed, LACD say they would save around £500,000 annually.

But the plans have been met with public anger and over 700 people have now signed a petition calling on Dundee’s local authority to reconsider.

Mills Observatory ‘important asset’

Among those backing the petition is Heather Johnston, who said the Mills Observatory helped shape her scientific career.

Writing on Change.org, she said: “I am an astrophysicist now. I study how giant planets form around different kinds of stars.

“I will submit my thesis this summer and will then go on to work on how we can track where these giant planets are born from their chemical fingerprint.

Mills Observatory when it was first opened in 1934. Image: DC Thomson.

“I do not believe I would have gotten here without seeing the northern lights for the first time on a very cold winter night at the top of the dome in my own hometown.”

She added: “To be clear, Mills Observatory is an important public asset for Dundee to have.

“In a city with a long history of scientific innovation and exploration, it has hosted and nurtured many aspiring scientists over the years. The next generation deserves that opportunity too.”

Family group look through a small telescope at the Mills Observatory situated on Balgay Hill, Dundee in the 1930s. Image: DC Thomson.

Public consultation ongoing

The petition was also supported by Steven Wallace, who wrote: “The Mills was and is part of my childhood.

“It’s one of the reasons I went to Dundee Uni to study Physics and it’s a tragedy to even consider closing it.”

A public consultation on the closure plans is being held by LACD and Dundee City Council and runs until the end of June.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council previously said they are committed to working with local communities on the closure proposals and what they mean for the areas.

