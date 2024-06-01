Concern for welfare as police search for man last seen in Dundee city centre

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen in Dundee city centre.

Officers released an image of a male on Saturday afternoon.

His name is unknown, however he was last seen in the Union Street area at around 3pm on Friday.

Police are now trying to identify the man as they urged him to get in touch.

He is described as white, early 50s, green/dark anorak jacket, dark jumper, blue jeans, dark trainers with white soles, grey hair/balding.

He was seen carrying a white carrier bag.

Concern for welfare of Dundee man

City Centre Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Concern was raised for this man’s welfare about 2.40pm on Friday, when he was in Reform Street.

“He had been in the company of another man, however they separated nearby.

“Enquiries so far have revealed that he was last seen in Union Street about 3pm.

“Anyone who can help us identify this man or who has any information which can help us ensure he is safe and well is asked to please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1666 of Friday May 31.”