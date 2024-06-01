Concern for welfare as police search for man last seen in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern for welfare as police search for man last seen in Dundee city centre

The man was last seen in the Union Street area on Friday afternoon.

By Ben MacDonald
Police are concerned for the welfare of this man
The man was last seen in the Union Street area on Friday. Image: Police Scotland

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen in Dundee city centre.

Officers released an image of a male on Saturday afternoon.

His name is unknown, however he was last seen in the Union Street area at around 3pm on Friday.

Police are now trying to identify the man as they urged him to get in touch.

He is described as white, early 50s, green/dark anorak jacket, dark jumper, blue jeans, dark trainers with white soles, grey hair/balding.

He was seen carrying a white carrier bag.

Concern for welfare of Dundee man

City Centre Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Concern was raised for this man’s welfare about 2.40pm on Friday, when he was in Reform Street.

“He had been in the company of another man, however they separated nearby.

“Enquiries so far have revealed that he was last seen in Union Street about 3pm.

“Anyone who can help us identify this man or who has any information which can help us ensure he is safe and well is asked to please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1666 of Friday May 31.”

