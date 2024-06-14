Meet mini Monifieth footballer Azzurra born day Italy won Euro 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Meet mini Monifieth footballer Azzurra born day Italy won Euro 2020

Azzurra Caira arrived just hours before Italy's 2021 victory so was given the national squad's nickname.

By Cheryl Peebles
Azzurra loves football and is showing early talent for the game. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Azzurra loves football and is showing early talent for the game. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Little Azzurra Caira lives up to her name.

The two-year-old was born on the day Italy won Euro 2020.

So she was given the national football team’s nickname, the Azzurri, which means blue in Italian.

And Azzurra loves football. Her first word was “palla”, Italian for ball.

She shows early signs of a talent for the game as she enjoys kickabouts with brother Valentino, 3, and parents Emma and Marco, 37.

Emma, 33, said: “From the word go she had a ball in her hands or was kicking about a ball.

Azzura with dad Marco, mum Emma and brothers Valentino and Romeo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“She is just obsessed with balls, often the Disney Princess pink ones. Her favourite football strip is her little pink AC Milan one; she’s a really girly girl.”

A mean right foot

Azzurra loves to play football in the garden and goes to a football class.

Emma said: “She is a good wee footballer already, she has some kick on her for her size! She has a mean right foot as Marco says.”

Having a kickabout with Romeo at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

So there’s great excitement in the Cairas’ Monifieth home for Euro 2024, with the family – also now including nine-month-old Romeo – supporting both Italy and Scotland.

Emma said: “They have their Scotland strips and their Italy strips and they’re ready to go!”

Emma and Marco, who co-owns Visocchi’s restaurant and gelateria in Broughty Ferry, were struggling to come up with a name as Azzurra’s due date approached.

In Italy girls are only named Azzurra for special reason, for example blue eyes or a connection to the sea.

Marco hoped she would hold on five days and be born on the day of the tournament final so she would have a link to the Azzurri and bring them luck.

Born hours before Italy victory

And that’s exactly what happened.

Azzurra was born just hours before Italy beat England in the Covid-postponed Euro 2020 final on July 11, 2021.

Azzurra with her parents just four days old. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

With the family home from hospital in time to watch the match that evening, Marco gave Azzurra a kiss on the head for luck as a 1-1 draw went to penalties.

And Italy won 3-2.

Her wee sparky personality

Emma says Azzurra’s name is perfect for her.

“There’s that link to the national team and she is really into her football,” she said.

“And it really suits her wee, sparky, amazing personality too.”

Little brother Romeo is showing signs of sharing his siblings’ passion for football. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

So the kick-off of UEFA Euro 2024 today is exciting and poignant for Emma and Marco.

Emma said: “It’s such a special memory for us all.

“There’s a great buzz in the house. With the two teams, it’s always exciting for our family.

“Because the kids are half Italian, half Scottish we very much support both teams.”

There will be free Flower of Scotland ice-creams at Visocchi’s tonight just before kick-off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

To celebrate Euro 2024 Visocchi’s has created a special blue and white Flower of Scotland ice-cream which it will give away free tonight (Friday) between 7.15pm and 8pm.

Scotland play the opening match against Germany and Italy play Albania tomorrow.

Thankfully for the Cairas the teams are in different groups so won’t face each other unless they both reach the knockout stages.

Conversation