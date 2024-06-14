Meet mini Monifieth footballer Azzurra born day Italy won Euro 2020

Little Azzurra Caira lives up to her name.

The two-year-old was born on the day Italy won Euro 2020.

So she was given the national football team’s nickname, the Azzurri, which means blue in Italian.

And Azzurra loves football. Her first word was “palla”, Italian for ball.

She shows early signs of a talent for the game as she enjoys kickabouts with brother Valentino, 3, and parents Emma and Marco, 37.

Emma, 33, said: “From the word go she had a ball in her hands or was kicking about a ball.

“She is just obsessed with balls, often the Disney Princess pink ones. Her favourite football strip is her little pink AC Milan one; she’s a really girly girl.”

A mean right foot

Azzurra loves to play football in the garden and goes to a football class.

Emma said: “She is a good wee footballer already, she has some kick on her for her size! She has a mean right foot as Marco says.”

So there’s great excitement in the Cairas’ Monifieth home for Euro 2024, with the family – also now including nine-month-old Romeo – supporting both Italy and Scotland.

Emma said: “They have their Scotland strips and their Italy strips and they’re ready to go!”

Emma and Marco, who co-owns Visocchi’s restaurant and gelateria in Broughty Ferry, were struggling to come up with a name as Azzurra’s due date approached.

In Italy girls are only named Azzurra for special reason, for example blue eyes or a connection to the sea.

Marco hoped she would hold on five days and be born on the day of the tournament final so she would have a link to the Azzurri and bring them luck.

Born hours before Italy victory

And that’s exactly what happened.

Azzurra was born just hours before Italy beat England in the Covid-postponed Euro 2020 final on July 11, 2021.

With the family home from hospital in time to watch the match that evening, Marco gave Azzurra a kiss on the head for luck as a 1-1 draw went to penalties.

And Italy won 3-2.

Her wee sparky personality

Emma says Azzurra’s name is perfect for her.

“There’s that link to the national team and she is really into her football,” she said.

“And it really suits her wee, sparky, amazing personality too.”

So the kick-off of UEFA Euro 2024 today is exciting and poignant for Emma and Marco.

Emma said: “It’s such a special memory for us all.

“There’s a great buzz in the house. With the two teams, it’s always exciting for our family.

“Because the kids are half Italian, half Scottish we very much support both teams.”

To celebrate Euro 2024 Visocchi’s has created a special blue and white Flower of Scotland ice-cream which it will give away free tonight (Friday) between 7.15pm and 8pm.

Scotland play the opening match against Germany and Italy play Albania tomorrow.

Thankfully for the Cairas the teams are in different groups so won’t face each other unless they both reach the knockout stages.