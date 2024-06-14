Man seen ‘acting in a threatening manner towards a child’ at Dundee bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man seen ‘acting in a threatening manner towards a child’ at Dundee bus stop

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Whitehall Street.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Man threatens boys at Dundee bus stop
The incident happened at a bus stop on Whitehall Street. Image: Kim 0Cessford / DC Thomson

Police are seeking a man seen ‘acting in a threatening manner towards a child’ at a Dundee bus stop.

The incident happened at around 6:50am on Whitehall Street this morning.

The boy is believed to be around 12-years-old with shoulder-length brown hair.

He was wearing a dark navy hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and khaki trainers.

The man is described as late 40s/early 50s, with shaved grey hair and stubble.

He was wearing denim jeans and a dark blue rain jacket.

Police want to ensure the boy is safe and well

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of a man acting in a threatening manner towards a child in Dundee.

“It happened at a bus stop on Whitehall Street around 6.50 am on Friday.

“Officers are keen to trace the man and the boy to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the description of the man or child is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0541 of Friday, 14 June, 2024.

