Man seen ‘acting in a threatening manner towards a child’ at Dundee bus stop

Police are seeking a man seen ‘acting in a threatening manner towards a child’ at a Dundee bus stop.

The incident happened at around 6:50am on Whitehall Street this morning.

The boy is believed to be around 12-years-old with shoulder-length brown hair.

He was wearing a dark navy hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and khaki trainers.

The man is described as late 40s/early 50s, with shaved grey hair and stubble.

He was wearing denim jeans and a dark blue rain jacket.

Police want to ensure the boy is safe and well

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of a man acting in a threatening manner towards a child in Dundee.

“It happened at a bus stop on Whitehall Street around 6.50 am on Friday.

“Officers are keen to trace the man and the boy to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the description of the man or child is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0541 of Friday, 14 June, 2024.