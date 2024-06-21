Best pictures from final day of Dundee University summer graduations 2024

Students have enjoyed the final day of summer graduations at Dundee University.

In the final ceremony held at the Caird Hall on Friday, students from the schools of medicine, dentistry, art and design and health sciences received their degrees.

It brought an end to the celebrations which saw over 4,000 students receive their degrees in ceremonies since Tuesday.

You can find picture galleries from the first four days here.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the final day of Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations.