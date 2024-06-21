Dundee Best pictures from final day of Dundee University summer graduations 2024 Students from the school of medicine received their degrees on the final day of celebrations. Graduates celebrate at Dundee University's inspiring 2024 graduation ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries June 21 2024, 4:19pm June 21 2024, 4:19pm Share Best pictures from final day of Dundee University summer graduations 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5013936/university-of-dundee-graduation-pictures-2024-final-day/ Copy Link 0 comment Students have enjoyed the final day of summer graduations at Dundee University. In the final ceremony held at the Caird Hall on Friday, students from the schools of medicine, dentistry, art and design and health sciences received their degrees. It brought an end to the celebrations which saw over 4,000 students receive their degrees in ceremonies since Tuesday. You can find picture galleries from the first four days here. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the final day of Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations. Graduates exit Caird Hall, greeted by a joyous reception from friends and family at Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The High School of Dundee Pipe Band adds a traditional touch, playing as graduates celebrate at Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Crowds cheer and wave enthusiastically as their friends graduate from Dundee University during the 2024 summer commencement. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Caird Hall’s steps are filled with excitement as Dundee University graduates meet the cheers of friends and family during the 2024 summer commencement. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation is marked by enthusiastic cheers and waves from the crowd as they celebrate their friends’ achievements. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Celebrations abound as Dundee University graduates leave Caird Hall, embraced by the jubilant reception of their loved ones at the 2024 summer graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Smiles light up the scene as Dundee University graduates exit Caird Hall, welcomed warmly by loved ones during the 2024 summer ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates leave Caird Hall with smiles, greeted by the beaming faces of friends and family at Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson All smiles as Architecture graduates of Dundee University leave the 2024 summer ceremony to join their joyful loved ones. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Rose Dean, 22, graduated in Graphic Design. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ugo Ogwuda, 22, who graduated in Animation matched his suit to his hair. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating in Interior and Environmental Design are Sophie Henderson, Gabby Loutit, Amy Morris, Rebecca Craig, Maddy Dreze and Nova Buchanan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The air is filled with cheers and waving hands as friends celebrate the graduates of Dundee University’s 2024 summer ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating in Animation are Becky Mount, Gemma Hanley, Nathan Barbour, Ariana Glennie and Veronika Sigitova. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Urban Planning and Environmental Sustainability graduates celebrate with their lecturer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Smiles, hugs, and flowers as graduates of Dundee University’s 2024 summer ceremony are warmly received by family and friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation is marked by roaring cheers from the crowd as they celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson At Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation, joyous applause fills the air as graduates embark on their next journey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduation sees graduates celebrated with cheers and encouragement for their achievements. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nathan Barbour celebrates his degree in animation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cheers echo through the ceremony as Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduates are honored for their hard work and dedication. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Conversation