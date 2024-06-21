Dundee foodbanks could run rent free under new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee foodbanks could run rent free under new plans

The proposals if approved would see foodbanks who operate from council property run rent free.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Lochee Community Larder.
Lochee Community Larder. Image: Facebook.

Dundee foodbanks operating from council-owned property could run rent-free under new proposals from council chiefs.

It is hoped the bid will help ease the pressures of the cost of living crisis and tackle poverty in the city.

Council leader John Alexander and SNP councillor Siobhan Tolland are to ask councillors to agree to cut rent charges for foodbanks and larders operating from council premises.

The bid will go before elected members at a city governance committee on Monday.

Bid to remove rental charges for foodbanks

Councilor Tolland said: “Since the pandemic, our SNP administration has proactively sought to support our incredible food network in the city.

SNP councillor, Siobhan Tolland.

“We know that the cost of living crisis continues to cause real hardship for too many.

“That is why we must continue to look at other ways and areas within our power to support this work.

“Our priority remains tackling poverty head on, whilst also supporting those who need it.”

It’s hoped these new measures will benefit the likes of Lochee Community Larder, Strathmartine Community Larder and Transition Dundee if approved.

Mill o’ Mains

However, earlier this year Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Foodbank folded after 15 years after being evicted by the city council from its base in the neighbourhood.

Mill o Mains foodbank eviction
Protestors outside the foodbank at the complex. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The group began using the sheltered housing centre for their foodbank after the Mill o’ Mains pavilion was destroyed in a fire in 2017.

But the council said it needed the space back for the housing service to deliver activities for local residents.

Council leader John Alexander added: “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the food network organisations and just last Monday, I was volunteering at the Lochee Community Larder.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I know how incredible the volunteers and charities are and that needs to be continually recognised.

“Our commitment is unwavering and we will continue to look at ways of supporting these important organisations.”

