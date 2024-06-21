Dundee foodbanks could run rent free under new plans

Dundee foodbanks operating from council-owned property could run rent-free under new proposals from council chiefs.

It is hoped the bid will help ease the pressures of the cost of living crisis and tackle poverty in the city.

Council leader John Alexander and SNP councillor Siobhan Tolland are to ask councillors to agree to cut rent charges for foodbanks and larders operating from council premises.

The bid will go before elected members at a city governance committee on Monday.

Bid to remove rental charges for foodbanks

Councilor Tolland said: “Since the pandemic, our SNP administration has proactively sought to support our incredible food network in the city.

“We know that the cost of living crisis continues to cause real hardship for too many.

“That is why we must continue to look at other ways and areas within our power to support this work.

“Our priority remains tackling poverty head on, whilst also supporting those who need it.”

It’s hoped these new measures will benefit the likes of Lochee Community Larder, Strathmartine Community Larder and Transition Dundee if approved.

Mill o’ Mains

However, earlier this year Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Foodbank folded after 15 years after being evicted by the city council from its base in the neighbourhood.

The group began using the sheltered housing centre for their foodbank after the Mill o’ Mains pavilion was destroyed in a fire in 2017.

But the council said it needed the space back for the housing service to deliver activities for local residents.

Council leader John Alexander added: “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the food network organisations and just last Monday, I was volunteering at the Lochee Community Larder.

“I know how incredible the volunteers and charities are and that needs to be continually recognised.

“Our commitment is unwavering and we will continue to look at ways of supporting these important organisations.”