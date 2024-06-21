Dunfermline CEO sends budget message to fans as he reveals signing talks with ‘several players’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline CEO sends budget message to fans as he reveals signing talks with ‘several players’

Pars boss James McPake been frustrated so far in the transfer market and fears club 'can't compete' financially with rivals.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chief executive David Cook has revealed Dunfermline are in discussions with ‘several’ signing targets as they seek to strengthen their squad this summer.

But the East End Park chairman is adamant the Pars must remain ‘diligent and prudent’ with their available budget.

Chris Kane so far remains the only new recruit since the end of last season, with the striker turning his loan from St Johnstone into a permanent move last month.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Manager James McPake has appeared frustrated with the lack of business, insisting the Fifers currently ‘can’t compete’ with the likes of Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the transfer market.

Potential targets such as Logan Chalmers, Dylan Easton, Scott McMann and George Oakley have all signed elsewhere, whilst McPake this week lost Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic.

The wing-back’s departure leaves the Pars squad without 11 players since the 3-3 draw against Ayr last month.

Cook has acknowledged that a replacement for Edwards is now taking precedence.

He said: “We are keen to strengthen the squad and have identified a couple of areas where we want to add to the group.

Kane and Edwards

“Signing a proven goal-scorer was a priority for us this summer and we are delighted to welcome back Chris Kane.

“Chris was excellent on and off the pitch during his loan spell and we know the warm welcome Pars fans gave him, along with the stature of the club, made the choice to return to KDM Group East End Park an easy one.

“Following five years with the club Josh Edwards has left us to join Charlton Athletic.

“Josh gave great service to the club, and I thank him for his efforts in the black and white stripes.

“With Miller Fenton also moving on, it is a clear priority for us to fill the position on the left-hand side of the team.

Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline Athletic FC scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane is Dunfermline’s only signing so far this summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Discussions are on-going with several players that have been identified and we continue to explore additional options also.

“We have said previously that it is important that we get the right players, with the right skills and characters, to supplement the good group that we have, and this still remains the case.

“We must also be diligent and prudent with how we maximise the sporting budget available to us.”

Cook has also indicated he expects the Dunfermline youngsters who lifted the Reserve Cup by beating Livingston in April to be more involved in the first-team this term.

In a message to supporters on the Dunfermline website, Cook added: “Along with the established first-team squad, we will see a number of the younger players step up their involvement in the first-team this season after featuring in a Reserve Cup-winning team last season.

Season tickets and new academy coach

“Making the investment into the academy only makes sense if we are then willing to give them opportunities at the next step, and our current management team have great track records at developing young players in first-team environments.”

Meanwhile, Cook has revealed that Dunfermline have sold almost 1,900 season tickets for the new campaign.

Dunfermline boasted the 11th largest home support in the SPFL last season, with an average of 5,444 attending games at East End Park for the highest numbers since 2005.

Cook said: “I would like to thank every supporter who has bought a season card so far and encourage as many of you to do so as it really does help the club, not just financially but with brilliant vocal backing.”

In additional news, Dunfermline will ‘shortly’ announce a new academy coach as a replacement for Greg Shields, who left the club in January.

