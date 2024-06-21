Dunfermline CEO sends budget message to fans as he reveals signing talks with ‘several players’

Chief executive David Cook has revealed Dunfermline are in discussions with ‘several’ signing targets as they seek to strengthen their squad this summer.

But the East End Park chairman is adamant the Pars must remain ‘diligent and prudent’ with their available budget.

Chris Kane so far remains the only new recruit since the end of last season, with the striker turning his loan from St Johnstone into a permanent move last month.

Manager James McPake has appeared frustrated with the lack of business, insisting the Fifers currently ‘can’t compete’ with the likes of Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the transfer market.

Potential targets such as Logan Chalmers, Dylan Easton, Scott McMann and George Oakley have all signed elsewhere, whilst McPake this week lost Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic.

The wing-back’s departure leaves the Pars squad without 11 players since the 3-3 draw against Ayr last month.

Cook has acknowledged that a replacement for Edwards is now taking precedence.

He said: “We are keen to strengthen the squad and have identified a couple of areas where we want to add to the group.

Kane and Edwards

“Signing a proven goal-scorer was a priority for us this summer and we are delighted to welcome back Chris Kane.

“Chris was excellent on and off the pitch during his loan spell and we know the warm welcome Pars fans gave him, along with the stature of the club, made the choice to return to KDM Group East End Park an easy one.

“Following five years with the club Josh Edwards has left us to join Charlton Athletic.

“Josh gave great service to the club, and I thank him for his efforts in the black and white stripes.

“With Miller Fenton also moving on, it is a clear priority for us to fill the position on the left-hand side of the team.

“Discussions are on-going with several players that have been identified and we continue to explore additional options also.

“We have said previously that it is important that we get the right players, with the right skills and characters, to supplement the good group that we have, and this still remains the case.

“We must also be diligent and prudent with how we maximise the sporting budget available to us.”

Cook has also indicated he expects the Dunfermline youngsters who lifted the Reserve Cup by beating Livingston in April to be more involved in the first-team this term.

In a message to supporters on the Dunfermline website, Cook added: “Along with the established first-team squad, we will see a number of the younger players step up their involvement in the first-team this season after featuring in a Reserve Cup-winning team last season.

Season tickets and new academy coach

“Making the investment into the academy only makes sense if we are then willing to give them opportunities at the next step, and our current management team have great track records at developing young players in first-team environments.”

Meanwhile, Cook has revealed that Dunfermline have sold almost 1,900 season tickets for the new campaign.

Dunfermline boasted the 11th largest home support in the SPFL last season, with an average of 5,444 attending games at East End Park for the highest numbers since 2005.

Cook said: “I would like to thank every supporter who has bought a season card so far and encourage as many of you to do so as it really does help the club, not just financially but with brilliant vocal backing.”

In additional news, Dunfermline will ‘shortly’ announce a new academy coach as a replacement for Greg Shields, who left the club in January.