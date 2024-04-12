Angry residents protest at council’s plans to evict ‘vital’ Dundee foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Angry residents protest at council’s plans to evict ‘vital’ Dundee foodbank

Friday is the final day of the Mill o' Mains foodbank.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Mill o Mains foodbank eviction
Protestors outside the foodbank at the complex. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Angry residents of one of Dundee’s most deprived areas have gathered to protest at the loss of their foodbank.

Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Foodbank has folded after 15 years after being evicted by the city council from its base in the neighbourhood.

Organisers and residents were joined by trade union representatives on Friday to demonstrate against the decision.

‘The foodbank makes a big difference’

Four weeks ago the organisers received a final eviction notice from Dundee City Council giving them until April 15 to clear their base at the sheltered housing complex in Foula Terrace.

Evelyn Scott, a resident, said: “The foodbank makes a big difference when we are all struggling with the cost of living.

“The money we save from the grocery bill we can use on energy.

“It shouldn’t be ‘heating or eating’, we need this community foodbank.”

Foodbank user Cheryl Kyle says she is disgusted at the local authority’s actions.

She said: “The council doesn’t care about the community here.

“We have zero support, the bus service has gone and they now want to take away the foodbank.”

‘What’s happening is a disgrace’

Foodbank volunteer June Jones added: “The volunteers have given thousands of hours of dedicated service to the people of Mill o’ Mains.

“What’s happening is a disgrace, I’ve been helping for 15 years.

“I’m going to miss the community involvement.”

Mill of Mains foodbank eviction
Protestors. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The group began using the sheltered housing centre for their foodbank after the Mill o’ Mains pavilion was destroyed in a fire in 2017.

The group was initially given notice to move out of the complex in October 2022.

At the time, organisers said the council’s offer to use the new Mill o’ Mains Community Hub – an extension of the area’s primary school – was a “non-starter” for reasons that included its visible location.

That is a stance the group maintains.

Real anger at the eviction

MoM Pavilion group member and foodbank volunteer Jim Malone says there continues to be real anger in the community at the eviction.

He said: “Local foodbank users are furious and joined the protest outside the complex.

“The foodbank currently use a 9m x 3m room where foodbank users can access vital food, bathroom and baby commodities for £2 per bag.

Mill o Mains Foodbank to close
The group have been operating out of the sheltered housing complex at Foula Terrace.

“That support is crucial to this community and we quite honestly can’t afford to lose it.”

Dundee City Council  spokesperson said: “We have been engaging on a regular basis for several years with this group about alternative locations and we have been assisting them to access financial support to help them move.

“They have been offered use of the purpose-built community facility at Mill o’ Mains Primary School, which any community group can access.

“For a number of years, housing and communities teams have also explored other alternative options with the group which are in very close proximity to the sheltered lounge.

“We will continue to listen to any concerns and offer support to the group to help them identify solutions.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson says the council believe it is no longer appropriate for the group to be operating out of a lounge in a sheltered housing complex.

They said: “The Housing Service requires the use of the space in the sheltered complex to facilitate the delivery of activities for our tenants and residents.

Mill o Mains Foodbank to close
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O’ Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.

“The residents of the complex, as do others in the city, pay an additional element of their rent to cover use of the lounge for a wide range of events.”

They added: “The council will continue to offer support and assistance to those residents who require it, and officers will direct them to suitable services.

“It is unfortunate that this protest has gone ahead so close to the homes of more than 100 elderly, and in some cases vulnerable, people.”

More from Dundee

Andreou's bistro on Nethergate will close next month.
Dundee cafe warns 'chains will be only choice left' after independent restaurant announces closure
The car crashed into a building on North Marketgait. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 63, taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Dundee city centre
The new Firewater bar in Dundee.
New Dundee Firewater bar set to open within weeks
To go with story by Jake Keith. Plans have been submitted for 24 flats to replace historic demolished tenement blocks Picture shows; Plans for demolished Blackness Road flats. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/08/2021; 953d34fb-70ec-4791-86f1-9f3af47dca1e
Housing plan for demolished Blackness tenement block faces £2m funding shortfall
5
Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Bare-knuckle boxer 'Decca' Heggie led police on Dundee car chase
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Father Martin Chambers dies just weeks before before ordained as Bishop of Dunkeld. Picture shows; Father Martin Chambers . N/A. Supplied by Dioceses of Dunkeld Date; Unknown
Tributes paid as priest dies suddenly just weeks before Bishop of Dunkeld ordination in…
2
Marco Polo on Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee city centre takeaway popular with night-time revellers 'to reopen after refurb'
Summer Sessions could return to Dundee
Slessor Gardens: Does Dundee City Council make any money from Waterfront events?
10
Greek restaurant Andreou's is set to close
Andreou's Bistro in Dundee to shut as owner says it's 'impossible' to keep running…
10
Ross Cochrane
Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured

Conversation