Euro 2024: Fans from Dundee made guests of honour at German Highland Games

A group of Dundee teenagers have been made guests of honour at a German equivalent of the Highland Games.

The quartet are in Germany to support Scotland at Euro 2024.

They were visiting the town of Langenselbold, 20 miles east of Frankfurt, when the games organisers suddenly realised they were from Scotland.

Despite being unable to compete in some of the traditional contests, Owen Lockhart, 18, and James Rooney, Jacob Arthur and Gregor Brown, all 19, were persuaded to participate in the obstacle race.

They had to put three sacks of hay on a wheelbarrow through the course while drinking a whisky and a half-litre glass of beer as fast as they could.

Draped in saltires and wearing kilts, the boys then took on the decidedly un-Scottish bucking bronco ride.

For their efforts, they were each presented with a German sausage.

Not to be outdone, the Dundonians showed their respect for the generous hospitality by singing Flower of Scotland with bagpipe accompaniment.

Their rendition was greeted with a huge cheer from scores of onlookers.

The boys are among a reported 200,000 strong support which has made the trip to Germany to support Scotland in the Euros.

James told The Courier the hospitality and welcome given to Scottish fans since arriving in Germany had been “phenomenal”.

He said: “We’ve been greeted with handshakes and smiles from every German we meet.

“Even at the fanzone in Frankfurt, surrounded by thousands of Germans as we watched Scotland getting stuffed 5-1, the fans were great with us.

“Aside from the result of the opening match, every second of being here at the Euros has been fantastic.”

James added that it was the owner of their accommodation who persuaded them to go to the Highland Games.

“We didn’t really know what to expect but it was the real deal with many of the traditional events you’d expect,” he said.

“However, it was a bit odd being surrounded by a load of Germans all dressed in tartan and kilts.

“Because we were Scottish they absolutely loved us.

“What’s more, they were much better than we were at the events too, though we did give it our all in the obstacle race.

“Then we made a special presentation of a German sausage each, which was hilarious.

“Then a piper started playing Flower of Scotland so the four of us gave locals a full rendition which they were delighted with.”

The games have been held in Langenselbold for the past 16 years with various sporting events loosely based on the traditional Scottish Highland Games equivalent.

Despite not having a ticket for the game the four, along with pal Cameron Coll, plan to be in Cologne to soak up the atmosphere before Scotland’s must-win Euro 2024 game versus Switzerland on Wednesday.

“It would be fantastic if Scotland could get a win against the Swiss and would open it right up again,” said James.

“But win or lose it’s been a phenomenal trip with the German people being the best hosts ever.

“However, we’ll certainly have to brush up on our Highland Games skills before we come back though.”