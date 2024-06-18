Euro 2024: Fans from Dundee made guests of honour at German Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024: Fans from Dundee made guests of honour at German Highland Games

The four unexpectedly took part in a German town's annual Highland Games.

By Neil Henderson
Scotland fans from Dundee made guests of honour at German Highland Games.
Scotland fans from Dundee were guests of honour at a German Highland Games. Image: Fiona Clement

A group of Dundee teenagers have been made guests of honour at a German equivalent of the Highland Games.

The quartet are in Germany to support Scotland at Euro 2024.

They were visiting the town of Langenselbold, 20 miles east of Frankfurt, when the games organisers suddenly realised they were from Scotland.

Despite being unable to compete in some of the traditional contests, Owen Lockhart, 18, and James Rooney, Jacob Arthur and Gregor Brown, all 19, were persuaded to participate in the obstacle race.

They had to put three sacks of hay on a wheelbarrow through the course while drinking a whisky and a half-litre glass of beer as fast as they could.

Dundee teenagers made guests of honour at German Highland Games

Draped in saltires and wearing kilts, the boys then took on the decidedly un-Scottish bucking bronco ride.

For their efforts, they were each presented with a German sausage.

Not to be outdone, the Dundonians showed their respect for the generous hospitality by singing Flower of Scotland with bagpipe accompaniment.

Owen Lockhart taken on the bucking bronco ride.
Owen Lockhart on the bucking bronco ride. Image: Fiona Clement

Their rendition was greeted with a huge cheer from scores of onlookers.

The boys are among a reported 200,000 strong support which has made the trip to Germany to support Scotland in the Euros.

Flower Of Scotland sung with a bagpipe accompaniment

James told The Courier the hospitality and welcome given to Scottish fans since arriving in Germany had been “phenomenal”.

He said: “We’ve been greeted with handshakes and smiles from every German we meet.

“Even at the fanzone in Frankfurt, surrounded by thousands of Germans as we watched Scotland getting stuffed 5-1, the fans were great with us.

“Aside from the result of the opening match, every second of being here at the Euros has been fantastic.”

James Rooney and Gregor Brown enjoying the German Highland Games event.
James Rooney and Gregor Brown enjoying the German Highland Games event. Image: James Rooney

James added that it was the owner of their accommodation who persuaded them to go to the Highland Games.

“We didn’t really know what to expect but it was the real deal with many of the traditional events you’d expect,” he said.

“However, it was a bit odd being surrounded by a load of Germans all dressed in tartan and kilts.

“Because we were Scottish they absolutely loved us.

“What’s more, they were much better than we were at the events too, though we did give it our all in the obstacle race.

from left, Jacob Arthur, Gregor Brown, James Rooney and Owen Lockhart with the Games organisers.
Jacob Arthur, Gregor Brown, James Rooney and Owen Lockhart with the Games organisers. Image|: James Rooney

“Then we made a special presentation of a German sausage each, which was hilarious.

“Then a piper started playing Flower of Scotland so the four of us gave locals a full rendition which they were delighted with.”

The games have been held in Langenselbold for the past 16 years with various sporting events loosely based on the traditional Scottish Highland Games equivalent.

Lads now heading to Cologne for Scotland’s match versus Switzerland

Despite not having a ticket for the game the four, along with pal Cameron Coll, plan to be in Cologne to soak up the atmosphere before Scotland’s must-win Euro 2024 game versus Switzerland on Wednesday.

“It would be fantastic if Scotland could get a win against the Swiss and would open it right up again,” said James.

“But win or lose it’s been a phenomenal trip with the German people being the best hosts ever.

“However, we’ll certainly have to brush up on our Highland Games skills before we come back though.”

