Appeal to find man, 40, missing from Leuchars

He was last seen on Tuesday, walking towards the village. 

By Stephen Eighteen
Missing person Wojtiech Bonkowski.
Wojtiech Bonkowski was last seen in Leuchars. Image: Police Scotland

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Leuchars.

Wojtiech Bonkowski, 40, was last seen at 1pm on Tuesday, June 18 in the Warwick Close area, walking towards Leuchars village.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short hair and a grey Mallen streak.

When last seen he was wearing dark grey trousers, a grey hooded jumper and trainers.

Police Scotland Inspector Tracy Elder said: “Our enquiries to trace Wojtiech are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Wojtiech himself to make contact with police so we can make sure you are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 1978 of 18 June, 2024.

