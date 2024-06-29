New Dundee hardware and homeware shop to ‘bring something cheaper to community’

The owner of a new hardware and homeware shop in Dundee hopes it will bring “something cheaper to the community”.

Niki Frasier is set to open My Choice Superstore at 65 Strathmartine Road – near the new flats – this Sunday.

She is looking to offer the area a range of hardware goods, gifts and Halal sweets at a competitive price.

The 38-year-old told The Courier: “I just thought it would be a good thing to have a shop like this in the area.

Strathmartine Road shop to ‘cater for everybody’

“We’ll sell hardware and basic goods but for a lower price to give something cheaper to the community.

“The shop will sell things like screwdrivers, Stanley knives, keychains, toys for kids, plug-in wax burners and Halal sweets – we’re catering for everybody.

“In this shop, we’re jam-packed and it’ll also be focused on gifts and online sales.

“There will also be basic DIY goods, which is nice for here as people are moving into the homes across the road.

Milk, bread and slushie giveaway for first customers at My Choice Superstore

“There will also be basic services like Paypoint and the Lottery and we hope to start deliveries at some point.

“As time goes on, we’ll know what we need more or less of.”

During the opening on Sunday, Niki says the first 100 customers will receive free bread and milk with their purchase if they spend £10.

Meanwhile, anyone who spends more than £5 on the first day will be able to treat their little one to a free slushie.

Niki added: “We chose bread and milk because of the cost of living.

“Everyone needs that kind of stuff so we decided that deal.

“Eventually, we want to set up a charity but that will be later on once we’ve settled.

“People are excited to know what’s going on and people have been wanting to come in already.

“We want to build a good relationship with our customers and have folk taking their time, not just coming in and out.”

