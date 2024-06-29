New Dundee hardware and homeware shop to ‘bring something cheaper to community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee hardware and homeware shop to ‘bring something cheaper to community’

Niki Frasier's store on Strathmartine Road will sell a range of goods including gifts and Halal sweets.

By Kieran Webster
Niki Frasier outside her new Strathmartine Road shop
Niki Frasier outside her new Strathmartine Road shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The owner of a new hardware and homeware shop in Dundee hopes it will bring “something cheaper to the community”.

Niki Frasier is set to open My Choice Superstore at 65 Strathmartine Road – near the new flats – this Sunday.

She is looking to offer the area a range of hardware goods, gifts and Halal sweets at a competitive price.

The 38-year-old told The Courier: “I just thought it would be a good thing to have a shop like this in the area.

Strathmartine Road shop to ‘cater for everybody’

“We’ll sell hardware and basic goods but for a lower price to give something cheaper to the community.

“The shop will sell things like screwdrivers, Stanley knives, keychains, toys for kids, plug-in wax burners and Halal sweets – we’re catering for everybody.

“In this shop, we’re jam-packed and it’ll also be focused on gifts and online sales.

“There will also be basic DIY goods, which is nice for here as people are moving into the homes across the road.

Milk, bread and slushie giveaway for first customers at My Choice Superstore

“There will also be basic services like Paypoint and the Lottery and we hope to start deliveries at some point.

“As time goes on, we’ll know what we need more or less of.”

During the opening on Sunday, Niki says the first 100 customers will receive free bread and milk with their purchase if they spend £10.

Niki inside the shop.
Niki wants her shop to cater for everyone. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, anyone who spends more than £5 on the first day will be able to treat their little one to a free slushie.

Niki added: “We chose bread and milk because of the cost of living.

“Everyone needs that kind of stuff so we decided that deal.

“Eventually, we want to set up a charity but that will be later on once we’ve settled.

Groceries inside the shop.
A range of groceries, hardware goods and gifts will be sold at the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“People are excited to know what’s going on and people have been wanting to come in already.

“We want to build a good relationship with our customers and have folk taking their time, not just coming in and out.”

Earlier this week, a Dundee city centre shop owner hit out at the LEZ rules after being denied an exemption for his car.

You can keep tabs on empty and occupied units on Dundee’s main shopping streets using The Courier’s retail tracker.

