Dundee Break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre It is the second time the store has been targeted in the last three months. By James Simpson June 30 2024, 11:01am June 30 2024, 11:01am Share Break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5026224/wh-smith-dundee-break-in/ Copy Link Police entering WHSmith at the Murraygate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police are investigating a break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre. Two officers were seen entering the Murraygate store with search gloves on just after 9am on Sunday. It comes just weeks after the shop was targeted at the end of April. A member of the public called 999 after seeing the door of the premises smashed and partially open. Speaking with The Courier he said an area at the counter appeared to have been targeted. The door frame at the store was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson He said: “I was on my way to church when I seen the door was partially open and damaged. “There was fragments of smashed glass but there was no alarm going off inside. “I called in to see if anyone was there, I wasn’t sure if staff were already inside. “The store doesn’t open until midday I discovered.” Police called to WH Smith break-in “I dialled 999 and a police van came down to the scene. “The area around the till looked to have been targeted from what I could see. “The store suffered a break-in a few weeks back, what’s the world coming to?” Police Scotland has been approached for comment regarding the investigation. WH Smith has also been approached for comment.