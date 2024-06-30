Police are investigating a break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre.

Two officers were seen entering the Murraygate store with search gloves on just after 9am on Sunday.

It comes just weeks after the shop was targeted at the end of April.

A member of the public called 999 after seeing the door of the premises smashed and partially open.

Speaking with The Courier he said an area at the counter appeared to have been targeted.

He said: “I was on my way to church when I seen the door was partially open and damaged.

“There was fragments of smashed glass but there was no alarm going off inside.

“I called in to see if anyone was there, I wasn’t sure if staff were already inside.

“The store doesn’t open until midday I discovered.”

Police called to WH Smith break-in

“I dialled 999 and a police van came down to the scene.

“The area around the till looked to have been targeted from what I could see.

“The store suffered a break-in a few weeks back, what’s the world coming to?”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment regarding the investigation.

WH Smith has also been approached for comment.