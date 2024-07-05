VIDEO: Dundee man forced to move home over ‘drug dealing’ through neighbour’s letterbox

A Dundee man claims he has been forced to move home due to suspected drug dealing through a neighbour’s letterbox.

A CCTV camera set up by Ivan Ivanov in the close of his Arklay Street tenement captured people coming and going from the property at “all times of the day and night”.

On many occasions, those turning up at the flat appeared to post money through the letterbox and were given items in return.

Ivan also alleges there was constant shouting and threats being made.

One of the videos showed a man turning up at the flat just after 10pm on June 18 and posting money in exchange for what appeared to be a foil wrap.

Just a few hours later, at 1.45am the next day, a man and a woman turned up where further exchanges appeared to take place.

Another person was filmed visiting on the afternoon of June 19 while a neighbour walked past.

Ivan, 30, has now moved elsewhere after getting fed up and fearing for his safety.

Suspected drug activity at Dundee flat ‘at all times of day and night’

He said: “I lived there for three years and, until the last few weeks, we’d had no issues at all.

“Then it was all times of the day and night with people leaning down at the letterbox.

“They were shouting and making threats, and cash was being exchanged.

“People were knocking on my door as they had the wrong address.

“Some of these people were like zombies.

“Me and my wife didn’t feel safe there any more and we had no option but to move.”

Ivan says he has “loads of CCTV” showing the suspicious activity.

He added: “The scary thing for me is, I’ve seen children entering this flat.

“While we’ve been able to move, others don’t have that luxury.

“There are people with young families living there and they’ve got this going on at their doorstep.

“You can see it on CCTV that neighbours are walking past when deals are happening.”

Ivan claims he has also raised his concerns with the police.

The Courier has passed the videos to officers.

‘Nobody should have to live in fear at home’

George McIrvine, who represents the Coldside ward, is urging worried locals to speak to the authorities.

He said: “Drug activity and abuse have a negative impact on our community.

“Nobody should have to live in fear at home and face the disruption it causes.

“I would encourage anyone who experiences suspected drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact Police Scotland or the council’s anti-social behaviour team in the first instance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We rely on the public to provide information and report any concerns they may have about drugs.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or they can make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”