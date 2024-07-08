Dundee musician’s narrow escape as Hurricane Beryl hits Caribbean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee musician’s narrow escape as Hurricane Beryl hits Caribbean

Howard McLeod's relatives were caught up in the hurricane.

By Alan Wilson
Dundee musician Howard McLeod.
Howard McLeod.

A Dundee musician has told of his shock and relief after narrowly avoiding being caught up in Hurricane Beryl, which flattened his home island of Carriacou.

Howard McLeod and his two daughters Jody and Skye travelled to the Caribbean last week, landing on parent island Grenada, to be told a hurricane was on the way.

After being told their guest house had been evacuated, they found accommodation with the help of relatives before the massive storm struck shortly afterwards, with the epicentre hitting neighbouring island of Carriacou, which the trio were due to travel to.

The storm caused utter devastation, with around 90% of the island’s buildings destroyed or damaged, although thankfully there was no loss of life on Carriacou.

The family’s relatives were caught up in it but emerged unscathed, despite the roof of their building being ripped off.

‘Roof came off’

Jody posted a message on Facebook telling her family and friends at home that they were safe, but showing a video illustrating the utter devastation they had narrowly avoided.

Skye said: “Our family are all safe, the family that travelled from America to meet us were staying in one of the guest houses that was ruined.

“They were all right but the roof came off, they were on the second floor, they weren’t on the top floor.”

Hurricane Beryl has left trail of destruction in Caribbean. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock

Howard added: “The family house is still standing but half the roof came off.”

Skye said: “They’ve got a wee shop with apartments above, the rooms we were meant to be staying in, the roof’s completely off that.

“The houses that had their own water supply are still OK but in general on the island there’s no water or power.”

Howard, Jody and Skye travelled back to the UK on Saturday and were due back in Dundee last night.

Jody said: “We and our family are safe but this has not been the case for some following the severe damage to the islands.”

‘Traumatising’

Skye added: “I can’t believe the absolute devastation, apparently 90% of the island is ruined. It’s awful.

“The guest house were meant to be staying in had the roof blown off so we were lucky the hurricane didn’t arrive a couple of days later when we were there.

“It was traumatising for us because we couldn’t contact anybody, we were sitting in our accommodation for a couple of days.

“Thankfully where we are, only a couple of palm trees are down, but this area in particular hasn’t been badly hit.

“In general we’ve been really lucky.”

Howard is now thinking of gathering his musician friends in Dundee with the aim of organising a fundraising concert for the people of Carriacou sometime soon.

“The clear-up alone is going to cost tens of millions of pounds and they’re going to have to rebuild it from the bottom up,” he said.

In addition, Howard intends donating some of the proceeds from his forthcoming new album, which is due for release in the next few months.

Conversation