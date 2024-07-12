Locals fear ‘long summer ahead’ as derelict former Dundee church set on fire

Locals fear they could be in for a “long summer ahead” after a derelict former Dundee church was set on fire.

Emergency crews were called to Lochee Old Parish Church on Bright Street after smoke was seen coming from the site just before 2pm on Thursday.

Police say the fire was started deliberately and are investigating.

Locals say a group of youths was spotted entering the site around that time.

The former Lochee Old Parish Church was severely damaged during a fire in 2017 and its ruins have become a target for vandals and fire-raisers several times since.

Abbie Sommer, who works locally, said she saw police and firefighters at the scene.

She said: “We saw the smoke coming from the building.

“Two fire engines and police were at the scene when we looked out.

“The smoke wasn’t bad but you could smell the burning in the air.”

Kids entering former Dundee church site

One man, who did not wish to be named, said the condition of the church was a “disgrace”.

He said: “I’ve lived in Lochee since the 1970s and knew some of the elders at that church and the grounds were kept in immaculate condition.

“It’s a disgrace that it’s been left to rot like it has.

“The owners need to do something with it or look into knocking it down.”

Another local said: “I read a post on social media about it that kids were already trying to get back in after the fire.

“It could be a long summer ahead if something isn’t done to the site.

“There are barriers around the building but it’s not enough to keep kids out.

“We were all kids once and I could see why they’d be attracted to exploring it but it’s getting more dangerous by the minute.”

Police investigating fire at Lochee Old Parish Church

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 2pm on Thursday, we were called to reports of a fire at a premises on Bright Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and there were no injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The B-listed Lochee Old Parish Church is on the Buildings at Risk register due to its condition.