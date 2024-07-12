Locals fear ‘long summer ahead’ as derelict former Dundee church set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals fear ‘long summer ahead’ as derelict former Dundee church set on fire

Police Scotland are investigating the incident in Lochee.

By James Simpson
The derelict Lochee Old Parish Church. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The derelict Lochee Old Parish Church. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Locals fear they could be in for a “long summer ahead” after a derelict former Dundee church was set on fire.

Emergency crews were called to Lochee Old Parish Church on Bright Street after smoke was seen coming from the site just before 2pm on Thursday.

Police say the fire was started deliberately and are investigating.

Locals say a group of youths was spotted entering the site around that time.

The former Lochee Old Parish Church was severely damaged during a fire in 2017 and its ruins have become a target for vandals and fire-raisers several times since.

The church was ruined in a previous fire. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Abbie Sommer, who works locally, said she saw police and firefighters at the scene.

She said: “We saw the smoke coming from the building.

“Two fire engines and police were at the scene when we looked out.

“The smoke wasn’t bad but you could smell the burning in the air.”

Kids entering former Dundee church site

One man, who did not wish to be named, said the condition of the church was a “disgrace”.

He said: “I’ve lived in Lochee since the 1970s and knew some of the elders at that church and the grounds were kept in immaculate condition.

“It’s a disgrace that it’s been left to rot like it has.

“The owners need to do something with it or look into knocking it down.”

The building on Bright Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Kids have been entering the site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another local said: “I read a post on social media about it that kids were already trying to get back in after the fire.

“It could be a long summer ahead if something isn’t done to the site.

“There are barriers around the building but it’s not enough to keep kids out.

“We were all kids once and I could see why they’d be attracted to exploring it but it’s getting more dangerous by the minute.”

Police investigating fire at Lochee Old Parish Church

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 2pm on Thursday, we were called to reports of a fire at a premises on Bright Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and there were no injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The B-listed Lochee Old Parish Church is on the Buildings at Risk register due to its condition.

