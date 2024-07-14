Broughty Ferry cafe owner hails ‘incredible turnout’ as beach comes alive on fun day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry cafe owner hails ‘incredible turnout’ as beach comes alive on fun day

Ferry Family Fun Days launched on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
Children taking part in the first Ferry Family Fun Days on Saturday.
The sack race was a bit hit on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than 200 people headed to Broughty Ferry Beach to take part in the first of four family events.

Ferry Family Fun Days launched on Saturday as people of all ages took part in a range of activities.

Organised by Sergio Baretto in collaboration with Dundee charity Giving Back the event aimed to combat anti-social behaviour over the summer.

Sergio, who owns Tico’s Deli on Gray Street, hailed the “incredible turnout” at the event.

‘Heartwarming’ to see families come together at Broughty Ferry Beach

He said: “We are thrilled with the incredible turnout, more than 200 people came down to take part in the activities.

“Seeing families come together and enjoy themselves was truly heartwarming – parents and grandparents all joining in – that’s exactly what it’s about.

Sergio Baretto, the owner of Tico's Deli.
Sergio Baretto, the owner of Tico’s Deli. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The response we’ve had has been great and it wouldn’t have happened without the fantastic guys over at Giving Back.

“We hope future events live up to the success of this one.”

People of all ages participated in activities including volleyball, footvolley, parachute games, children’s sports, rugby, CrossFit and football.

Additionally, there were free refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

Pamela McLaughlin and her daughter Reagan, 9, call the shots during the parachute games at the Ferry Family Fun Days event
Pamela McLaughlin and her daughter Reagan, 9, call the shots during the parachute games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some serious egg and spoon action.
Some serious egg and spoon action. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harris Lyttle, 8 and Ruairidh Logan, 9 enjoy the volleyball.
Harris Lyttle, 8 and Ruairidh Logan, 9 enjoy the volleyball. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Children taking part in relay race at roughty Ferry family event
Jamie Corrigan, 6, taking part in the relay race. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harris and Ruairidh enjoy the volleyball. Saturday 13th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some serious egg and spoon action. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Giving Back said: “This event not only brought families together but also highlighted the spirit of collaboration among local businesses and groups.

“It’s wonderful to see our community thrive through such inclusive initiatives.”

Ferry Family Fun Days are taking place every Saturday in July.

Did you join the fun day? Let us know if you liked it in the comments below.

More from Dundee

Garry Gold in his police days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee police officer stalked Angus neighbours by pointing camera and lights at their…
Dalmahoy Drive
Car and caravan destroyed in deliberate fire within Dundee park
Rachael Harrison has been traced by officers.
Missing Dundee girl, 13, traced 'safe and well'
Sergio Baretto has organised a new family fun day
Broughty Ferry cafe owner sets up family event to combat anti-social behaviour
Balhousie founder Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owned by Dundee tycoon Tony Banks goes bust
7
Celebrating Abertay University's summer graduations! Congrats to all the graduates! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations
Smoke rising from the house on Linfield Street.
Multiple fire crews tackle blaze at house in Dundee
Lochee Leisure Centre.
Lochee Leisure Centre in Dundee closed on Sunday over 'unexpected staffing issue'
The derelict Lochee Old Parish Church. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals fear 'long summer ahead' as derelict former Dundee church set on fire
3
Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, CR0003727, CR0003660, vanda News, the first day the V&A is open to the public without needing a ticket with a small queue out front before it opened at 10am. Picture shows; people taking photos of the V&A. Monday 17th September, 2018.
Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first…

Conversation