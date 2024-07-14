Broughty Ferry cafe owner hails ‘incredible turnout’ as beach comes alive on fun day

More than 200 people headed to Broughty Ferry Beach to take part in the first of four family events.

Ferry Family Fun Days launched on Saturday as people of all ages took part in a range of activities.

Organised by Sergio Baretto in collaboration with Dundee charity Giving Back the event aimed to combat anti-social behaviour over the summer.

Sergio, who owns Tico’s Deli on Gray Street, hailed the “incredible turnout” at the event.

‘Heartwarming’ to see families come together at Broughty Ferry Beach

He said: “We are thrilled with the incredible turnout, more than 200 people came down to take part in the activities.

“Seeing families come together and enjoy themselves was truly heartwarming – parents and grandparents all joining in – that’s exactly what it’s about.

“The response we’ve had has been great and it wouldn’t have happened without the fantastic guys over at Giving Back.

“We hope future events live up to the success of this one.”

People of all ages participated in activities including volleyball, footvolley, parachute games, children’s sports, rugby, CrossFit and football.

Additionally, there were free refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Giving Back said: “This event not only brought families together but also highlighted the spirit of collaboration among local businesses and groups.

“It’s wonderful to see our community thrive through such inclusive initiatives.”

Ferry Family Fun Days are taking place every Saturday in July.

Did you join the fun day? Let us know if you liked it in the comments below.