Area cordoned off after ‘wilful’ car fire on Dundee’s Forfar Road

Police are investigating a “wilful” car fire in Dundee.

Officers were called to Forfar Road, near the turn-off at Fintry Drive, shortly before 5am on Monday.

Police remained at the scene into the morning with the area cordoned off.

The car was destroyed in the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45am on Monday, 15 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a car on fire in Forfar Road, Dundee.

“The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”