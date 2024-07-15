Dundee Area cordoned off after ‘wilful’ car fire on Dundee’s Forfar Road Police remained at the scene on Monday. By Ellidh Aitken July 15 2024, 2:41pm July 15 2024, 2:41pm Share Area cordoned off after ‘wilful’ car fire on Dundee’s Forfar Road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5038986/police-wilful-car-fire-dundee-forfar-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The car was destroyed in the fire. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Police are investigating a “wilful” car fire in Dundee. Officers were called to Forfar Road, near the turn-off at Fintry Drive, shortly before 5am on Monday. Police remained at the scene into the morning with the area cordoned off. The car was destroyed in the fire. The car remained cordoned off on Monday morning. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45am on Monday, 15 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a car on fire in Forfar Road, Dundee. “The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Conversation