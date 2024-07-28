Car goes up in flames in Dundee park as police launch probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Car goes up in flames in Dundee park as police launch probe

One visitor to the park said it was lucky the blaze did not spread.

By James Simpson and Neil Henderson
The car on fire in Balgay Park. Image: Abbi Rodley
The car on fire in Balgay Park. Image: Abbi Rodley

Police have launched a probe after a car went up in flames inside a Dundee park.

The vehicle was destroyed during the fire on a footpath in Balgay Park on Friday night.

Pictures shared with The Courier showed the car engulfed with flames just before 11pm.

Visitors to the park on Saturday could see damage caused by the fire.

The fire scorched a nearby tree. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man said: “You can see the fire has scorched the branches of the tree directly above it.

“After seeing pictures of the fire, it’s extremely fortunate it didn’t spread.

“You can still see parts of the vehicle dumped there, which is a shame, as it’s a beautiful big park.

“Well played to the firefighters for getting here as quickly as they did.”

Police investigating Balgay Park car fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received an alert at 10.48pm on Friday to a car on fire at Balgay Park in Dundee.

“One fire appliance from Blackness Road station was dispatched and on arrival, officers found the vehicle well alight.

“The fire was extinguished and the crew was returned to the station at 11.51pm.

“There were no reported injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a car on fire in Balgay Park, Balgay Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

