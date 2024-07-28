Car goes up in flames in Dundee park as police launch probe

Police have launched a probe after a car went up in flames inside a Dundee park.

The vehicle was destroyed during the fire on a footpath in Balgay Park on Friday night.

Pictures shared with The Courier showed the car engulfed with flames just before 11pm.

Visitors to the park on Saturday could see damage caused by the fire.

One man said: “You can see the fire has scorched the branches of the tree directly above it.

“After seeing pictures of the fire, it’s extremely fortunate it didn’t spread.

“You can still see parts of the vehicle dumped there, which is a shame, as it’s a beautiful big park.

“Well played to the firefighters for getting here as quickly as they did.”

Police investigating Balgay Park car fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received an alert at 10.48pm on Friday to a car on fire at Balgay Park in Dundee.

“One fire appliance from Blackness Road station was dispatched and on arrival, officers found the vehicle well alight.

“The fire was extinguished and the crew was returned to the station at 11.51pm.

“There were no reported injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a car on fire in Balgay Park, Balgay Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”