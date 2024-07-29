Mum’s plea to find girls who went to teen’s aid after seizure at Dundee bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s plea to find girls who went to teen’s aid after seizure at Dundee bus stop

Millie Jack, 15, was waiting for a bus when she felt chest pains.

By James Simpson
Millie Jack and her mum Kerriann, and Victoria Road, Dundee.
Millie Jack, who had a seizure at Victoria Road, and her mum Kerriann. Image: Supplied/Google Street View

A Dundee mum is looking to track down two teenagers who helped her daughter after she suffered a seizure at a city bus stop.

Millie Jack became unwell at the bus terminal in Victoria Road on Friday evening while she was on the phone to her mum, Kerriann Jack.

Millie, 15, was waiting on the 32 or 33 service to get her home to Fintry when she began suffering chest pains.

Kerriann said two girls flagged down a police vehicle to seek assistance for the stricken Braeview Academy pupil.

Seizure at bus stop on Dundee’s Victoria Road

She said: “Millie has epilepsy and is on medication for this.

“I just want to wrap her in cotton wool but I have to let her go out and she went out with friends to explore on Friday night.

“She’d called me just after 8pm to say she was at the bus stop heading home but she was complaining of chest pains.

“This is one of the warning signs that Millie is about to have a seizure.

“I told her to sit on the ground so she didn’t fall over – I was trying to keep her calm.”

Kerriann said a young female voice came on the phone and advised Millie was shaking.

The mother-of-three urged her to put Millie on her side.

She added: “I told the girl to talk to Millie but then another voice in the background said, ‘There’s the police’.

“I then spoke to a policeman that said Millie was still in a seizure, which lasted around three to four minutes then she was coming round.”

‘I’d love to thank them personally’ says mum of Fintry girl

Millie was brought home by the officers, who provided her with water.

Upon returning home the youngster told her mum how much the two teenage girls had helped at the scene.

She said: “When I got Millie comfortable she told me the two young girls were talking to her and rubbing her shoulders.

“We didn’t get the girls’ names but I’d love to thank them personally for being there for my daughter.

“If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have wanted to imagine what could have happened.

“They were there at the right time.”

