Mum’s plea to find girls who went to teen’s aid after seizure at Dundee bus stop

A Dundee mum is looking to track down two teenagers who helped her daughter after she suffered a seizure at a city bus stop.

Millie Jack became unwell at the bus terminal in Victoria Road on Friday evening while she was on the phone to her mum, Kerriann Jack.

Millie, 15, was waiting on the 32 or 33 service to get her home to Fintry when she began suffering chest pains.

Kerriann said two girls flagged down a police vehicle to seek assistance for the stricken Braeview Academy pupil.

Seizure at bus stop on Dundee’s Victoria Road

She said: “Millie has epilepsy and is on medication for this.

“I just want to wrap her in cotton wool but I have to let her go out and she went out with friends to explore on Friday night.

“She’d called me just after 8pm to say she was at the bus stop heading home but she was complaining of chest pains.

“This is one of the warning signs that Millie is about to have a seizure.

“I told her to sit on the ground so she didn’t fall over – I was trying to keep her calm.”

Kerriann said a young female voice came on the phone and advised Millie was shaking.

The mother-of-three urged her to put Millie on her side.

She added: “I told the girl to talk to Millie but then another voice in the background said, ‘There’s the police’.

“I then spoke to a policeman that said Millie was still in a seizure, which lasted around three to four minutes then she was coming round.”

‘I’d love to thank them personally’ says mum of Fintry girl

Millie was brought home by the officers, who provided her with water.

Upon returning home the youngster told her mum how much the two teenage girls had helped at the scene.

She said: “When I got Millie comfortable she told me the two young girls were talking to her and rubbing her shoulders.

“We didn’t get the girls’ names but I’d love to thank them personally for being there for my daughter.

“If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have wanted to imagine what could have happened.

“They were there at the right time.”