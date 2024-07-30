Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school

A pizza and dessert takeaway could be set to open across the road from a Dundee high school.

Dolce Vita hopes to replace the former Salad Bar on Strathmore Avenue, which closed earlier this year.

It has not been confirmed who is behind the proposals, directly across the road from St John’s RC High School.

However, a statement lodged with the plans, sent to Dundee City Council by Jon Frullani Architect, said: “Dolce Vita (will) prepare and sell pizzas along with a number of other sides, salads and desserts with all hot items being solely prepared using an electric pizza oven.

“Dolce Vita will employ between six and eight full-time/part-time staff members.

“Dolce Vita sits directly across from St John’s RC High School.

“The primary streams of revenue will be from walk-in orders at lunchtime from schoolchildren as well as online orders from Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

“The majority of online orders (estimated around 95%) are delivery orders with very minimal collection orders.”

If the plans are approved, the takeaway will operate from 10am to 10pm seven days a week.

Elsewhere in the city, plans are in motion for a New York-style pizza takeaway on Perth Road.