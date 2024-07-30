Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school

Most custom for Dolce Vita would come from schoolchildren and delivery orders, according to the proposals.

By James Simpson
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View

A pizza and dessert takeaway could be set to open across the road from a Dundee high school.

Dolce Vita hopes to replace the former Salad Bar on Strathmore Avenue, which closed earlier this year.

It has not been confirmed who is behind the proposals, directly across the road from St John’s RC High School.

However, a statement lodged with the plans, sent to Dundee City Council by Jon Frullani Architect, said: “Dolce Vita (will) prepare and sell pizzas along with a number of other sides, salads and desserts with all hot items being solely prepared using an electric pizza oven.

“Dolce Vita will employ between six and eight full-time/part-time staff members.

The former Salad Bar takeaway on Strathmore Avenue. Image: Google Street View

“Dolce Vita sits directly across from St John’s RC High School.

“The primary streams of revenue will be from walk-in orders at lunchtime from schoolchildren as well as online orders from Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

“The majority of online orders (estimated around 95%) are delivery orders with very minimal collection orders.”

If the plans are approved, the takeaway will operate from 10am to 10pm seven days a week.

Elsewhere in the city, plans are in motion for a New York-style pizza takeaway on Perth Road.

More from Dundee

The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Elders Court sign
Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi
camperdown wildlife park decline
Visitors hit out at state of Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee with 'rats' and…
2
Harestane Road, Dundee
Man tries to steal car after being refused lift by Dundee driver
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: Full details as rules return for second season
2
A 3D image showing the Seabraes cafe plans and the toilets as they look now.
First look at plans to turn former Dundee toilets into two-storey cafe
5
Gary Finnie
Abuser dubbed sleeping partner 'Rapunzel' and chopped off her hair during year of abuse…
The HMS Unicorn in Dundee
HMS Unicorn secures £500k funding boost as dry dock project plans intensify
Traffic trying to leave the Gallagher Retail Park on Friday.
Dundee car park 'absolute chaos' since opening of new M&S
16
Strathmartine Road police
Second person in court over 'attempted murder with car' on Dundee's Strathmartine Road

Conversation