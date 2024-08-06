Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ on Dundee street

Police were called to the "chaotic" incident on Hilltown on Monday night.

By James Simpson
Police and paramedics were called to Hilltown. Image: Google Street View
Police and paramedics were called to Hilltown. Image: Google Street View

A 13-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman have been charged after a girl aged 12 was attacked on a Dundee street.

Five police units were called to Hilltown just after 8pm on Monday, near the junction with Kinghorn Road.

Paramedics were also at the scene during a night of “chaos” which saw the road closed for a short time.

One man who lives nearby says several people tried to help calm the situation before police arrived.

He told The Courier: “I was sitting in my house when I heard arguing outside on the street.

‘It was chaos’

“It was chaos here with a large number of people involved.

“People were getting out of cars trying to get the situation under control.

“There were five police vehicles and paramedics in attendance – it was bedlam.

“The ambulance was here for well over an hour but due to the commotion, cars couldn’t get down the street.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20pm on Monday, we received a report that a 12-year-old girl had been assaulted on Hilltown, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 36-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been charged.

“Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.”

