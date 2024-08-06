Dundee Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ on Dundee street Police were called to the "chaotic" incident on Hilltown on Monday night. By James Simpson August 6 2024, 11:58am August 6 2024, 11:58am Share Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5052477/boy-woman-charged-girl-attacked-hilltown/ Copy Link Police and paramedics were called to Hilltown. Image: Google Street View A 13-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman have been charged after a girl aged 12 was attacked on a Dundee street. Five police units were called to Hilltown just after 8pm on Monday, near the junction with Kinghorn Road. Paramedics were also at the scene during a night of “chaos” which saw the road closed for a short time. One man who lives nearby says several people tried to help calm the situation before police arrived. He told The Courier: “I was sitting in my house when I heard arguing outside on the street. ‘It was chaos’ “It was chaos here with a large number of people involved. “People were getting out of cars trying to get the situation under control. “There were five police vehicles and paramedics in attendance – it was bedlam. “The ambulance was here for well over an hour but due to the commotion, cars couldn’t get down the street.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20pm on Monday, we received a report that a 12-year-old girl had been assaulted on Hilltown, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 36-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been charged. “Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.”