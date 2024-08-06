Boy, 13, and woman, 36, charged as 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ on Dundee street

A 13-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman have been charged after a girl aged 12 was attacked on a Dundee street.

Five police units were called to Hilltown just after 8pm on Monday, near the junction with Kinghorn Road.

Paramedics were also at the scene during a night of “chaos” which saw the road closed for a short time.

One man who lives nearby says several people tried to help calm the situation before police arrived.

He told The Courier: “I was sitting in my house when I heard arguing outside on the street.

‘It was chaos’

“It was chaos here with a large number of people involved.

“People were getting out of cars trying to get the situation under control.

“There were five police vehicles and paramedics in attendance – it was bedlam.

“The ambulance was here for well over an hour but due to the commotion, cars couldn’t get down the street.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20pm on Monday, we received a report that a 12-year-old girl had been assaulted on Hilltown, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 36-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been charged.

“Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.”