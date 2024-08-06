Angus facing fresh funding whammy under Holyrood cutback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus facing fresh funding whammy under Holyrood cutback

The Scottish Government's pause on its place based investment programme follows suspension of Westminster plans for a £20million Arbroath town improvement cash windfall.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus could be hit by a double funding whammy after the Scottish Government put a padlock on a £430,000 community chest.

Funding pressures have forced Holyrood to put its place based investment programme on hold until the autumn.

And the decision has already brought disappointment for local organisations hoping to land vital cash for a range of projects.

They face an anxious wait to see if any money will come their way.

It follows news Arbroath could face a fight to hang on to £20 million aimed at breathing new life into the town over the next five years.

£20m promised to Arbroath town fund
Arbroath was lined up to benefit from £20m of UK Government cash in the next ten years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

That cash was promised by the previous Conservative government at Westminster.

But Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeve has suspended the Long Term Plan for Towns timetable in the face of a £20bn treasury black hole.

What is the latest funding blow?

The Scottish Government’s place-based investment programme is a £325m capital programme over five years.

It aims to put money in the hands of local communities to encourage and accelerate:

  • Place-making
  • 20-minute neighbourhoods
  • Town centre revitalisation
  • Community-led regeneration
  • Local resilience
  • Net Zero

It was scheduled to deliver £23m to councils across Scotland this year.

The breakdown of the fund’s five-year Angus allocation is:

2021/22 £720,000
2022/23 £624,000
2023/24 £435,000
2024/25 £435,000
2025/26 £435,000

The council said: “We can confirm that the Scottish Government have paused their capital place based investment programme, which includes the place based investment fund, until Autumn.

“All applicants in Angus have been advised.”

Opposition group concern

Arbroath Conservative councillor and opposition group leader Derek Wann said it was a funding blow.

“We as the opposition group are extremely disappointed in this decision by the Scottish Government,” he said.

“And we cannot understand why the administration group at Angus Council are not making more noise on this.

Councillor Derek Wann Image: DC Thomson

“The capital investment budget was finalised in March.

“But drop-ins and shortlists were done in April, so folk have been set up to fail by Holyrood.

“It’s another bit of evidence that the admin has been sold a lemon by the SNP government.”

Scottish Government position

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A reduction in capital funding from the UK Government has led to an extremely challenging budgetary position requiring difficult decisions to be made.

“A decision to release the £23 million allocation for the place based investment programme this financial year has been paused until late Summer.

“However, in the meantime local authorities can apply for up to half of their allocation to ensure that priority projects can proceed.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Harbour
Could change of UK government sink £20m Arbroath town board before it starts?
Kalani Ghost Hunter and Dean Banks try steak and black pudding pies
Viral TikTok star samples Arbroath Pie Bob's pie with chef Dean Banks
2
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee
David McGovern has carved a recreation of the famous Fiskavaig Pictish stone on Skye. Image: Monikie Rock Art
Monikie craftsman's pride at recreating famous Skye Pictish monument in Angus sandstone
Erin Inglis (centre) with sister Ava and dad Scott in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
VIDEO: Arbroath locals in tears as 12-year-old busker performs song for late mum
Christopher Anderson.
Former Piperdam maintenance boss 'minimised' £5,000 embezzlement scam
An architect's image of the planned Barry house. Image: Brunton Design
Angus house-on-stilts blocked despite plan for one-in-500-year flood defence
David Nicol
Tanker driver knocked down in Dundee Sainsbury's forecourt road rage hit-and-run
Aberlemno.
Fire crews tackle gorse blaze near Forfar
A man cycling in Arbroath
No speed limit for cyclists on new £14m Arbroath active travel lanes
34

Conversation