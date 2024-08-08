Fundraiser after cancer charity car written off while parked on Dundee street

A fundraiser has been set up after a cancer charity’s car was written off while parked on a Dundee street.

Julie Wardrop, 53, set up Candu Dundee Cancer Support Network with friends six years ago.

The charity, based in South Tay Street, gives care and support to current and former cancer patients, their families and carers in the Tayside area.

One of its key functions is to transport users to and from hospital appointments and to other settings, including the charity’s holiday lodge in Blairgowrie.

Candu‘s only vehicle for this has been a Peugeot 107 that Julie donated soon after the group was set up.

Known affectionately as JJ, the 12-year-old car is a familiar sight in Dundee and Tayside with its Candu labelling and personalised number plate, CA11 NDU.

But it was written off when a driver ploughed their car into it on Tuesday at 8am while it was parked in the Strathmartine Road area, near Downfield Primary School.

“There was a massive crash and then the doorbell went,” Julie said.

“Bless her, the lady who crashed into the car came to the house and was apologetic.

“But she hit the car really badly and it was written off.

“It has more than 100,000 miles on it, so whatever I get from insurance will never be enough to replace it.”

Candu fundraiser for dedicated carer vehicle

Julie has set up a GoFundMe appeal to raise £3,000 for a new car.

“There’s no bad feeling with the driver but we now have to try very hard to replace him,” she said.

“We deliver care packages and do wellbeing activities, arts, crafts and other things.”

She continued: “But most of the people on the group say transport is one of their biggest issues.

“Not just hospital transport – though that is an issue too – but just getting about anywhere.

“It might be for shopping or social things, such as visiting family.

“The idea of fundraising is to get a dedicated caring car that I could give to the charity formally.

“It’s not the end of the world if I don’t have a car but we need to replace JJ with a new improved model for the charity.”

You can donate using the GoFundMe link here.