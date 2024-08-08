Fundraiser after cancer charity car written off while parked on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser after cancer charity car written off while parked on Dundee street

The 12-year-old Peugeot 106 had become a familiar sight in Dundee and Tayside.

By Stephen Eighteen
Julie Wardrop with JJ, the written-off Peugeot 106.
Julie Wardrop's beloved Peugeot 106 JJ was written-off in the Strathmartine Road area. Image: Scotmid/Julie Wardrop

A fundraiser has been set up after a cancer charity’s car was written off while parked on a Dundee street.

Julie Wardrop, 53, set up Candu Dundee Cancer Support Network with friends six years ago.

The charity, based in South Tay Street, gives care and support to current and former cancer patients, their families and carers in the Tayside area.

One of its key functions is to transport users to and from hospital appointments and to other settings, including the charity’s holiday lodge in Blairgowrie.

Cancer charity car written off while parked on Dundee street

Candu‘s only vehicle for this has been a Peugeot 107 that Julie donated soon after the group was set up.

Known affectionately as JJ, the 12-year-old car is a familiar sight in Dundee and Tayside with its Candu labelling and personalised number plate, CA11 NDU.

But it was written off when a driver ploughed their car into it on Tuesday at 8am while it was parked in the Strathmartine Road area, near Downfield Primary School.

The car has been damaged beyond repair. Image: Julie Wardrop
The vehicle was taken away after being struck while parked. Image: Julie Wardrop

“There was a massive crash and then the doorbell went,” Julie said.

“Bless her, the lady who crashed into the car came to the house and was apologetic.

“But she hit the car really badly and it was written off.

“It has more than 100,000 miles on it, so whatever I get from insurance will never be enough to replace it.”

Candu fundraiser for dedicated carer vehicle

Julie has set up a GoFundMe appeal to raise £3,000 for a new car.

“There’s no bad feeling with the driver but we now have to try very hard to replace him,” she said.

“We deliver care packages and do wellbeing activities, arts, crafts and other things.”

Julie with JJ when it was a functioning car. Image: Julie Wardrop
Members of the Candu charity. Image: Julie Wardrop

She continued: “But most of the people on the group say transport is one of their biggest issues.

“Not just hospital transport – though that is an issue too – but just getting about anywhere.

“It might be for shopping or social things, such as visiting family.

“The idea of fundraising is to get a dedicated caring car that I could give to the charity formally.

“It’s not the end of the world if I don’t have a car but we need to replace JJ with a new improved model for the charity.”

You can donate using the GoFundMe link here.

