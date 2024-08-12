Disgust as hooded man breaks in at Dundee army building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Disgust as hooded man breaks in at Dundee army building

The shop was closed on Monday.

By James Simpson
The army building on Bank Street, Dundee.
The army building on Bank Street, Dundee, was targeted on Sunday. Image: James Simpson/Dundee

Police are searching for a hooded lout after a break-in at an army building in Dundee city centre.

The Armed Forces Careers Office at Bank Street was targeted on Sunday morning.

Police released a description of a male suspect who was seen in the area between 5am and 6am.

He was described as wearing black trousers, and a navy jacket with a grey hooded jumper underneath.

A window appears to have been damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A sign at the building at Bank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The suspect was also wearing red/orange gloves and was riding a black bicycle.

It is not yet known if anything was actually stolen during the incident.

The building, which should have been open between 9am and 5.30pm, was temporarily closed on Monday.

One local said he was “disgusted” to hear of the break-in at the army office over the weekend.

He said: “I’d heard early on Monday that someone had targeted the army building over the weekend.

“The offices have been there for years.

“I’m not sure what on earth could be stolen apart from office equipment.

“It’s a sad reflection of what’s going on in our city and probably many city centres across the country.

“The building was closed today when I came past but I’m not sure if that’s been a direct result of the break-in.”

Police probe break-in at Dundee’s Armed Forces Careers Office

Sergeant Peter Field said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash cam or private CCTV footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0714 of Monday, August 12, 2024.

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment regarding the break-in.

More from Dundee

The assault happened near where Dens Road meets Laing Street. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 17, sexually assaulted in Dundee after being approached by three men
Bethany Clark in her new Honeydew Beauty Studios on Exchange Street, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
First look inside new 'Instagrammable' Dundee beauty studio
Bernard Juckiewcz missing from Dundee
Disappearance of man, 54, in Dundee 'very out of character'
An overflowing Dundee recycling point during the bin strikes in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
All bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer
Graham Oliphant
Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights: Developer hits back at Dundee council ahead of crunch meeting
2
Flood alert for Tayside Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
Danielle Gaffar
Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party
Dundee Kiltwalk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
John Alexander: Readers react as Dundee City Council leader quits
10

Conversation