Disgust as hooded man breaks in at Dundee army building

Police are searching for a hooded lout after a break-in at an army building in Dundee city centre.

The Armed Forces Careers Office at Bank Street was targeted on Sunday morning.

Police released a description of a male suspect who was seen in the area between 5am and 6am.

He was described as wearing black trousers, and a navy jacket with a grey hooded jumper underneath.

The suspect was also wearing red/orange gloves and was riding a black bicycle.

It is not yet known if anything was actually stolen during the incident.

The building, which should have been open between 9am and 5.30pm, was temporarily closed on Monday.

One local said he was “disgusted” to hear of the break-in at the army office over the weekend.

He said: “I’d heard early on Monday that someone had targeted the army building over the weekend.

“The offices have been there for years.

“I’m not sure what on earth could be stolen apart from office equipment.

“It’s a sad reflection of what’s going on in our city and probably many city centres across the country.

“The building was closed today when I came past but I’m not sure if that’s been a direct result of the break-in.”

Sergeant Peter Field said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash cam or private CCTV footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0714 of Monday, August 12, 2024.

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment regarding the break-in.