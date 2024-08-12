Dundee Man, 43, injured after alleged stabbing at Dundee property A 28-year-old man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court. By James Simpson August 12 2024, 7:00pm August 12 2024, 7:00pm Share Man, 43, injured after alleged stabbing at Dundee property Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5057261/dundee-douglas-balerno-street-stabbing/ Copy Link Balerno Street in Douglas. Police and paramedics descended on a property in Dundee after an alleged stabbing. Emergency services attended at Balerno Street at around 8am on Monday after a 43-year-old was “seriously assaulted”. The man was treated at the scene but the extent of his injuries is not yet known. A 28-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident in the Douglas area of the city. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8am on Monday, August 12, 2024, we were called to a report of a 43-year-old man having been seriously assaulted within a property in Balerno Street, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and the victim was treated by paramedics. “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.”