Man, 43, injured after alleged stabbing at Dundee property

Police and paramedics descended on a property in Dundee after an alleged stabbing.

Emergency services attended at Balerno Street at around 8am on Monday after a 43-year-old was “seriously assaulted”.

The man was treated at the scene but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A 28-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident in the Douglas area of the city.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8am on Monday, August 12, 2024, we were called to a report of a 43-year-old man having been seriously assaulted within a property in Balerno Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the victim was treated by paramedics.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.”