Tay Road Bridge: Reopening date revealed as roadworks near completion

Roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge will finally be lifted next month, earlier than expected.

It has been announced that the southbound carriageway will reopen on Tuesday September 10, after around six months of work.

This means that the bridge will be fully resurfaced for the first time in nearly 60 years.

During the works, 92 new expansion and movement joints were installed to make journeys smoother.

Waterproofing has also been applied, as well as a new asphalt surface.

Overnight work is currently ongoing to resurface the ramps on the Dundee side of the bridge.

These will be completed in time for the bridge’s reopening.

Councillor Gary Holt, chair of the Tay Road Bridge joint board, said: “This work was a once-in-a-generation occurrence and should mean journeys across the bridge will be smoother and more secure for years to come.

“I want to say thank you to all bridge users, who have coped well with what I know was an inconvenience.

“Particularly the people who use the bridge every day and to the contractors and staff at the bridge, whose professionalism and dedication has seen this major project completed ahead of schedule.

“The board and I are immensely proud of everyone involved and want to convey our gratitude for their efforts.

“This work was absolutely essential to keep the structure safe and in good condition.”

George Mangalo, project manager for contractors VolkerLaser said: “Our specialist team is thrilled that we are nearing the project’s completion.

“Our efforts have been crucial in extending the service life of this iconic bridge. It has been an absolute pleasure to contribute to such a landmark structure.”