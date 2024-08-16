Tay Road Bridge: Reopening date revealed as roadworks near completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge: Reopening date revealed as roadworks near completion

The Fife-bound carriageway is set to reopen after six months of work.

By Ben MacDonald
Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge will reopen in September. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge will finally be lifted next month, earlier than expected.

It has been announced that the southbound carriageway will reopen on Tuesday September 10, after around six months of work.

This means that the bridge will be fully resurfaced for the first time in nearly 60 years.

During the works, 92 new expansion and movement joints were installed to make journeys smoother.

Waterproofing has also been applied, as well as a new asphalt surface.

Overnight work is currently ongoing to resurface the ramps on the Dundee side of the bridge.

These will be completed in time for the bridge’s reopening.

Tay Road Bridge to reopen next month

Councillor Gary Holt, chair of the Tay Road Bridge joint board, said: “This work was a once-in-a-generation occurrence and should mean journeys across the bridge will be smoother and more secure for years to come.

“I want to say thank you to all bridge users, who have coped well with what I know was an inconvenience.

“Particularly the people who use the bridge every day and to the contractors and staff at the bridge, whose professionalism and dedication has seen this major project completed ahead of schedule.

“The board and I are immensely proud of everyone involved and want to convey our gratitude for their efforts.

“This work was absolutely essential to keep the structure safe and in good condition.”

George Mangalo, project manager for contractors VolkerLaser said: “Our specialist team is thrilled that we are nearing the project’s completion.

“Our efforts have been crucial in extending the service life of this iconic bridge. It has been an absolute pleasure to contribute to such a landmark structure.”

Conversation