Dundee v Airdrieonians team news as Dee aim to defy remarkable stat against bogey side in crunch cup clash

A home draw against a lower division outfit is ideal in the last 16 of the League Cup for Dundee.

However, there is more than one reason to expect a real test against Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians.

A side with ambitions of cracking a problem that has proved uncrackable for almost 20 years, the opportunity is there for the Dee to move into the latter stages.

Manager Tony Docherty has targeted cup competitions this season after disappointment in both tournaments in his debut campaign.

And wants to give Dundee fans their first cup trip to Hampden since 2006.

But aside from their attractive stuff, Airdrieonians have been something of a bogey club for the Dark Blues in recent meetings.

Courier Sport reveal a shocking stat ahead of the cup clash at Dens.

Bogey team

Remarkably Dundee have only beaten Airdrieonians, or Airdrie as they were previously known, once in 90 minutes in the last 10 meetings.

That stretches back quite a way, all the way back to 2007.

And includes the last clash between the sides that saw McCabe’s men defeat Docherty’s side 1-0 thanks to a late penalty last season.

That result effectively knocked the Dark Blues out of the League Cup with their subsequent win over Inverness not enough to see them progress.

The one win over 90 minutes in the last 10 came in 2009 courtesy of a Sean Higgins double as a Dundee side boasting Rab Douglas, Leigh Griffiths, Gary Harkins and Colin Cameron came from behind at Dens Park.

Over 90 minutes is used because Dundee did knock League One Airdrieonians out of the Scottish Cup in 2022 after extra-time.

That saw a 2-2 draw in normal time before the Dark Blues plundered four goals in extra-time, two of them from Derick Osei, one from Fin Robertson and the final one through Luke McCowan.

This century Dundee have lost nine and won just seven of the 21 meetings between the sides.

Respect

Tony Docherty has been beaten once by Rhys McCabe’s side already as Dundee boss and has plenty of respect for his youthful opponent.

And despite the Diamonds being thrashed 5-0 by Ayr last time out, he expects a tough test.

Docherty said: “We want to continue our home form but absolute respect for the opponent because they’re a good side.

“I’m really impressed with the job Rhys McCabe is doing there. They’ve got an identity.

“I know they lost to Ayr United, but they’re a very good side.

“And they’re a team that beat us last year in this competition. So we’ll give them the utmost respect.

“But we’re in good form now and we’re at home and, helped with that Dundee support, I hope we can maximise what we’ve got.”

Team news

Dundee go into the contest with a few players missing.

Experienced centre-backs Joe Shaughnessy and Clark Robertson are out. The hope is summer signing Robertson can be back next month.

The same goes for Charlie Reilly who suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season.

They have been joined in the treatment room by Josh Mulligan with the Scotland U/21 international ruled out for the rest of the month with a thigh strain.