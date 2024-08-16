Tributes paid to Dundee karate ‘inspiration’ who has died

Tributes have been paid to an “inspirational” Dundee karate practitioner who died on Sunday aged 72.

Henry Tait died suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at Ninewells Hospital after a short illness.

Dundee-based charity Kanzen Karate said it was an “honour” to teach him.

In a Facebook post – which The Courier has been permitted to share – Kanzen said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Henry Tait.

“Henry was not only a dedicated practitioner of Karate but also an inspiration to all of us, demonstrating that age is no barrier to passion and perseverance.

‘Karate brought him so much joy’

“His spirit, determination, and kindness will be profoundly missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

In response to the tribute, Henry’s son Michael said the family were “deeply touched” by the love and respect shown to his father.

The 33-year-old added: “Karate brought him so much joy and purpose, and he cherished every moment he spent with all of you.

“Your kindness and support during this difficult time mean the world to us.”

“Knowing that he will be honoured in such a meaningful way brings us comfort.

“We are incredibly proud of all he accomplished and will forever be grateful for the friendships he made along the way.”

‘Honour’ to teach Dundee karate legend

Inspired by the success of his granddaughter Grace, Henry took up karate later in life and achieved a brown belt.

Grace, 13, said her grandad was her “biggest supporter” while thanking everyone for their condolences.

Sensei Rhys Gilchrist, who routinely taught Henry in the accessible class, added it was an honour to teach Henry.

He wrote: “Henry would learn karate from me, but I learned a lot from him.

“His words, knowledge and experience made an impact on me as a much younger man and we will miss him very much.

“It was an honour to teach you.”

Henry will be buried in his Gi karate suit wearing a black belt offered by Sensei Roy O’Kane.

The funeral service will be held in the service rooms of James Ashton and Son on August 26 at noon.