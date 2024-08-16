Tributes paid to Dundee karate ‘inspiration’ who has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Dundee karate ‘inspiration’ who has died

"His spirit, determination, and kindness will be profoundly missed."

By Andrew Robson
Henry Tait Dundee Karate Legend
Henry Tait. Image: Kanzen Karate

Tributes have been paid to an “inspirational” Dundee karate practitioner who died on Sunday aged 72.

Henry Tait died suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at Ninewells Hospital after a short illness.

Dundee-based charity Kanzen Karate said it was an “honour” to teach him.

In a Facebook post – which The Courier has been permitted to share – Kanzen said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Henry Tait.

“Henry was not only a dedicated practitioner of Karate but also an inspiration to all of us, demonstrating that age is no barrier to passion and perseverance.

‘Karate brought him so much joy’

“His spirit, determination, and kindness will be profoundly missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

In response to the tribute, Henry’s son Michael said the family were “deeply touched” by the love and respect shown to his father.

The 33-year-old added: “Karate brought him so much joy and purpose, and he cherished every moment he spent with all of you.

“Your kindness and support during this difficult time mean the world to us.”

“Knowing that he will be honoured in such a meaningful way brings us comfort.

“We are incredibly proud of all he accomplished and will forever be grateful for the friendships he made along the way.”

‘Honour’ to teach Dundee karate legend

Inspired by the success of his granddaughter Grace, Henry took up karate later in life and achieved a brown belt.

Grace, 13, said her grandad was her “biggest supporter” while thanking everyone for their condolences.

Sensei Rhys Gilchrist, who routinely taught Henry in the accessible class, added it was an honour to teach Henry.

He wrote: “Henry would learn karate from me, but I learned a lot from him.

“His words, knowledge and experience made an impact on me as a much younger man and we will miss him very much.

“It was an honour to teach you.”

Henry will be buried in his Gi karate suit wearing a black belt offered by Sensei Roy O’Kane.

The funeral service will be held in the service rooms of James Ashton and Son on  August 26 at noon.

Conversation