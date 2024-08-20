NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage

Cancellations are happening at short notice.

By James Simpson
NHS Tayside has apologised for the issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
NHS Tayside has apologised for the issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

A power outage has seen a number of patient appointments cancelled across NHS Tayside.

Several systems across the health board were disrupted shortly before lunchtime on Tuesday.

Some outpatient appointments were cancelled due to a power outage at an external provider.

NHS Tayside says more updates will be provided to patients when they get them.

Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “A power outage just before lunchtime at an external provider has impacted on a number of IT systems in NHS Tayside.

“As a result of this, some outpatient appointments have been postponed this afternoon at short notice.

“We apologise to those patients affected and we will be contacting them to reschedule these appointments.

“Outpatient appointments across specialities are being assessed on a case-by-case basis and patients may receive a call about rescheduling their appointment.

“Our clinical teams are following their well-established business continuity plans and are continually assessing the ongoing impact of the systems outage.

“We will continue to provide updates when we have further information.”

