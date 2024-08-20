NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage

A power outage has seen a number of patient appointments cancelled across NHS Tayside.

Several systems across the health board were disrupted shortly before lunchtime on Tuesday.

Some outpatient appointments were cancelled due to a power outage at an external provider.

NHS Tayside says more updates will be provided to patients when they get them.

A spokesperson said: “A power outage just before lunchtime at an external provider has impacted on a number of IT systems in NHS Tayside.

“As a result of this, some outpatient appointments have been postponed this afternoon at short notice.

“We apologise to those patients affected and we will be contacting them to reschedule these appointments.

“Outpatient appointments across specialities are being assessed on a case-by-case basis and patients may receive a call about rescheduling their appointment.

“Our clinical teams are following their well-established business continuity plans and are continually assessing the ongoing impact of the systems outage.

“We will continue to provide updates when we have further information.”