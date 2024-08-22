Dundee car wash could be demolished as £2m electric vehicle charging hub plan unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee car wash could be demolished as £2m electric vehicle charging hub plan unveiled

BP Pulse is seeking permission to demolish the Aqua car wash facility on the Kingsway to make way for the development.

By Laura Devlin
BP Pulse want to build an electric vehicle charging point on the site. Image: Google Maps.
BP Pulse want to build an electric vehicle charging point on the site. Image: Google Maps.

A Kingsway car wash could soon make way for a new electric vehicle charging hub as a £2m plan is submitted to Dundee City Council.

BP Pulse is seeking permission to demolish the Aqua car wash facility, near the Strathmartine Road roundabout, to make way for the development.

A similar development by the agents handling the application have included a Greggs outlet on site.

BP Pulse is described as the market leader for “public rapid and ultra-fast charging” and operates the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK.

It is a subsidiary of BP, having been acquired by the oil giant in 2018.

Retail facilities included in plan

Little detail is given in the building warrant application, but if approved the first stage of the work will see the existing car wash razed to allow for the construction of EV infrastructure.

The second phase of work will also see a new retail store constructed on the site.

The total value of the work is listed at £1,862,909.

The agent handling the application is Surrey-based MBH Design Studio.

Their website details similar projects they have worked on previously, including electric vehicle charging hubs near Manchester.

These developments also include a Greggs and convenience store Londis on the site.

The Myrekirk EV Charging Hub was opened in Dundee earlier this month. Supplied by Stuart Nicol.

The BP Pulse plans come a month after Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub opened in Dundee.

The Myrekirk station, which is powered by SSE and is the first of its kind in Scotland, was officially opened by transport secretary Fiona Hyslop in July.

More than £7 million has been contributed to the country’s electric vehicle infrastructure by the Scottish Government.

BP did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

Conversation