Dundee car wash could be demolished as £2m electric vehicle charging hub plan unveiled

A Kingsway car wash could soon make way for a new electric vehicle charging hub as a £2m plan is submitted to Dundee City Council.

BP Pulse is seeking permission to demolish the Aqua car wash facility, near the Strathmartine Road roundabout, to make way for the development.

A similar development by the agents handling the application have included a Greggs outlet on site.

BP Pulse is described as the market leader for “public rapid and ultra-fast charging” and operates the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK.

It is a subsidiary of BP, having been acquired by the oil giant in 2018.

Retail facilities included in plan

Little detail is given in the building warrant application, but if approved the first stage of the work will see the existing car wash razed to allow for the construction of EV infrastructure.

The second phase of work will also see a new retail store constructed on the site.

The total value of the work is listed at £1,862,909.

The agent handling the application is Surrey-based MBH Design Studio.

Their website details similar projects they have worked on previously, including electric vehicle charging hubs near Manchester.

These developments also include a Greggs and convenience store Londis on the site.

The BP Pulse plans come a month after Scotland’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub opened in Dundee.

The Myrekirk station, which is powered by SSE and is the first of its kind in Scotland, was officially opened by transport secretary Fiona Hyslop in July.

More than £7 million has been contributed to the country’s electric vehicle infrastructure by the Scottish Government.

BP did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.