Police on grounds of Dundee primary schools after car smashed up in car park

A silver BMW was badly damaged during the incident.

By James Simpson
Police on the grounds of St Clement's RC and Camperdown Primary School, Dundee
Officers at St Clement's RC and Camperdown Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A police investigation is underway after a car windscreen was smashed in a Dundee school car park.

Police were seen on the grounds of St Clement’s RC and Camperdown Primary School on Thursday morning.

A silver BMW was badly damaged in the incident near the Buttar’s Street entrance in Charleston.

Police confirmed they received a report of a damaged car in the grounds shortly before the start of the school day.

Police entered the grounds on Thursday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man told The Courier he saw officers going into the school just before midday.

He said: “The car looked badly damaged from what I could see.

“Police were coming into car park just before midday and appeared to be speaking with staff outside before heading inside.

“It’s quite shocking that someone has damaged a vehicle inside the car park.”

It is understood that the damage was not connected to the schools.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday August 22, officers received a report of damage to a car on Balgarthno Place, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

