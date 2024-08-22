Police on grounds of Dundee primary schools after car smashed up in car park

A police investigation is underway after a car windscreen was smashed in a Dundee school car park.

Police were seen on the grounds of St Clement’s RC and Camperdown Primary School on Thursday morning.

A silver BMW was badly damaged in the incident near the Buttar’s Street entrance in Charleston.

Police confirmed they received a report of a damaged car in the grounds shortly before the start of the school day.

One man told The Courier he saw officers going into the school just before midday.

He said: “The car looked badly damaged from what I could see.

“Police were coming into car park just before midday and appeared to be speaking with staff outside before heading inside.

“It’s quite shocking that someone has damaged a vehicle inside the car park.”

It is understood that the damage was not connected to the schools.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday August 22, officers received a report of damage to a car on Balgarthno Place, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.