Dundee Police on grounds of Dundee primary schools after car smashed up in car park A silver BMW was badly damaged during the incident. By James Simpson August 22 2024, 3:08pm August 22 2024, 3:08pm 0 comment Officers at St Clement's RC and Camperdown Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A police investigation is underway after a car windscreen was smashed in a Dundee school car park. Police were seen on the grounds of St Clement's RC and Camperdown Primary School on Thursday morning. A silver BMW was badly damaged in the incident near the Buttar's Street entrance in Charleston. Police confirmed they received a report of a damaged car in the grounds shortly before the start of the school day. Police entered the grounds on Thursday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One man told The Courier he saw officers going into the school just before midday. He said: "The car looked badly damaged from what I could see. "Police were coming into car park just before midday and appeared to be speaking with staff outside before heading inside. "It's quite shocking that someone has damaged a vehicle inside the car park." It is understood that the damage was not connected to the schools. Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the incident. A spokesperson said: "Around 7.55am on Thursday August 22, officers received a report of damage to a car on Balgarthno Place, Dundee. "Inquiries are ongoing." Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.
