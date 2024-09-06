Dundee youth football chief resigns over ‘unbearable pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee youth football chief resigns over ‘unbearable pressure’

Stuart Chaplin has quit role at the Dundee and District Youth Football Association with immediate effect.

By Laura Devlin
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.

The league secretary of a Dundee grassroots football organisation has quit and claimed the pressure of the role was “unbearable”.

Stuart Chaplin says he is resigning from his role at the Dundee and District Youth Football Association (DDYFA) with immediate effect.

It comes a little over a week after he and two other officials walked away from the organisation’s East Region Committee amid a series of claims about rule-breaking clubs and forged team lines.

The trio also raised concerns about the SFA’s new Comet system for registering players.

Widespread problems have been reported with the system, resulting in some teams failing to be registered in time for the start of the new season last month.

Workload ‘became too much’

In a post on the grassroots organisation’s website, Mr Chaplin wrote: “With immediate effect I have resigned from the DDYFA.

“The pressure has become unbearable.

“I walk away feeling absolutely terrible and hope this doesn’t affect youth football in our association.

“There are a lot of great clubs and coaches working within the DDYFA and thanks to them for help and assistance.

“There are also some teams and coaches within the DDYFA that are an embarrassment to youth football and have no place in youth football.”

Speaking to The Courier a day after the post, Mr Chaplin claimed the workload as a result of Comet was “outrageous”.

He added: “I was was working 12 to 14 hours a day on football stuff and it all became too much.

Games are played at Orchar Park in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

“My wife was giving me a hard time because of the amount of time I was spending on it.

“I think (the SFA) have bitten off more than they can chew with this system.”

Mr Chaplin says, in response to the teething problems, the SFA introduced a grace period to allow unregistered players and coaches to take part in fixtures.

This, he admits, caused him serious concern.

He added: “Since I’ve taken over the league secretary role at the DDYFA, the one thing I wanted to do was tighten up the rules around getting the team lines in and coaches.

“So as you can imagine, the national association telling you to ignore bog standard rules brought a lot of concerns.

“I want to see kids playing football and I’m not here to stop that but for me, was an extremely serious matter.

“The amount of abuse you get from coaches and parents is also too much.

“I think they forget I’m a volunteer.”

SFA offering training on new system

A spokesperson for the SFA said: “Since the launch of Comet, which is the established industry standard software and app-based technology embraced by leagues and national associations across European and world football, more than 47,000 grassroots players across Scotland have been registered on the system – a figure that is in line with this stage of the season in recent years prior to COMET’s introduction – while more youth players are now registered than at the same stage last season.

“The Scottish FA have committed to extensive training and online tutorials for users at all levels of the game both before and after the launch of the COMET system and we are actively providing additional support to any users that require it.

“We reiterate that the Scottish FA has put in place mechanisms to ensure that there is no impediment to any matches going ahead as normal in the initial stages following the system’s launch, and that if any league has opted not to play matches this is not as a result of the technology upgrade but a decision made by that league or organisation.”

More from Dundee

A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Primark 'high-value' theft suspects may have fled country
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee
M & S win appeal
M&S wins planning battle with council over 26ft sign outside new Dundee store
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel victims finally have their say as Dundee inquiry takes first steps
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
'Heartbroken' woman, 38, watched from Dundee Law as flat went up in flames
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Shopkeeper describes 'chaotic' Dundee fire as roof of tenement building destroyed
Fire at flat in Princes Street, Dundee.
30 firefighters battle through the night to tackle huge Dundee tenement blaze
Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee.
Dundee carer sacked for calling dementia patient a 'miserable c***'
3
Nicola McPhee
Dundee woman extorted target with paedophile claim
A football match taking place at Dawson Park. Image: DC Thomson.
3 Broughty Ferry short-term lets approved despite neighbour objections
2

Conversation