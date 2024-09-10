Man found dead near Dundee shops

A man has been found dead near shops in Dundee.

Police were called to a bus stop at Campfield Square in Barnhill on Tuesday morning.

Locals reported seeing emergency services on Nursery Road, near the entrance to the shopping precinct, with an area taped off.

One local man said: “I was coming out of my street just before 9am when I saw police and ambulance at the bus stop near the Campfield Square shops.

“There was a cordon in place and it looked like a scenes of crime officer was taking pictures.

“Given the location, I was wondering what had happened.

“I’m sorry to hear a man has died, my thoughts are with his family.”

Police say man’s death in Barnhill not suspicious

Two workers in the shopping precinct said they had been aware of police going into Iceland as part of the inquiries.

One worker said: “I saw an officer with search gloves on but it was all cleared away by 9.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a man in the Campfield Square area of Broughty Ferry, Dundee, around 8am on Tuesday.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The man’s age has not been confirmed.