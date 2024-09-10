Man found dead near Dundee shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found dead near Dundee shops

Police were called to a bus stop at Campfield Square in Barnhill on Tuesday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson
sudden death
The bus stop on Nursery Road at Campfield Square. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has been found dead near shops in Dundee.

Locals reported seeing emergency services on Nursery Road, near the entrance to the shopping precinct, with an area taped off.

One local man said: “I was coming out of my street just before 9am when I saw police and ambulance at the bus stop near the Campfield Square shops.

“There was a cordon in place and it looked like a scenes of crime officer was taking pictures.

“Given the location, I was wondering what had happened.

“I’m sorry to hear a man has died, my thoughts are with his family.”

Police say man’s death in Barnhill not suspicious

Two workers in the shopping precinct said they had been aware of police going into Iceland as part of the inquiries.

One worker said: “I saw an officer with search gloves on but it was all cleared away by 9.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a man in the Campfield Square area of Broughty Ferry, Dundee, around 8am on Tuesday.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The man’s age has not been confirmed.

