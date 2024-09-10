Neill Collins gives Sam Stanton update as Raith Rovers welcome back Fife derby star for Dunfermline clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins gives Sam Stanton update as Raith Rovers welcome back Fife derby star for Dunfermline clash

The Stark's Park side have been bolstered ahead of their first meeting of the season with rivals Dunfermline.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Neill Collins has hailed the return of Sam Stanton for Raith Rovers ahead of this week’s crunch Fife derby.

New boss Collins insists the midfielder will be key to his side going forward and was thrilled to see the 30-year-old play the final half an hour against Ayr United on Sunday.

Stanton’s return after a three weeks out with a groin injury failed to prevent Raith from crashing out of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 3-2 defeat at Somerset Park.

But Collins believes the former Dundee United and Hibernian player was one of the stand-out players in the Championship last season and is delighted to have him available for the trip to East End Park.

In a remarkable record, the talismanic Stanton scored in four out of six of the meetings with Dunfermline last season, including two outright winners.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate Sam Stanton's goal in the Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline last November.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate Sam Stanton’s goal in the Scottish Cup win against Dunfermline last November. Image: SNS.

Kieran Freeman’s comeback against Ayr after a foot injury that had sidelined him for six weeks has further boosted Collins’ options for Friday night’s derby.

And Lewis Vaughan also got another 15 minutes under his belt after an injury-curtailed start to the new campaign.

“It was very good to get Sam and Kieran back on Sunday,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“Sam has obviously been a huge player for Raith Rovers.

“At times, I think he was probably the best player in the league last season.

Stanton ‘really important for us’

“So, I’m delighted to get him back.

“I really wanted to get him on against Ayr because he’s going to be really important for us.

“But we’re still missing Scott Brown, an important part of my team. He’ll be out for a little bit longer.”

Euan Murray was another who sat out Sunday’s clash with Ayr due to a groin problem.

However, the 30-year-old did some running on the Somerset Park pitch after the full-time whistle and will attempt to step up his recovery regime this week.

Sam Stanton challenges for the ball during Raith Rovers' defeat to Ayr United.
Sam Stanton played for the final half an hour in the defeat to Ayr United. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Collins added: “Euan’s not trained an awful lot and we need to get him training more to be available.

“I thought the back three did really well but we missed Euan.”

Meanwhile, Collins admits he hopes to build ‘resilience’ in his side after watching them wilt under the pressure against Ayr.

Rovers were fairly comfortable after racing into a 2-0 lead after just 14 minutes thanks to goals from Callum Smith and Dylan Easton.

But there was a clear vulnerability about the Kirkcaldy men after Anton Dowds had pulled one back for the Honest Men just three minutes after the half-time break.

Collins: ‘We need to work on that’

Two goals inside a minute from Dowds and George Oakley then denied Collins a debut victory.

“Momentum is big in British football,” Collins commented. “One team looks like they’re dead and buried and then they get out of it.

“Especially when they’ve got big, physical strikers that allow them to simplify it.

“I actually thought our centre backs generally dealt with it well. But it probably just told in the end.

“We need to work on that. And it’s experiences like that one that make you learn and find out who has got the resilience and who doesn’t. That’s part of the journey.”

