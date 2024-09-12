Popular funfair returns to Dundee parks as dates and opening times confirmed

A popular funfair has returned to Dundee for its latest visit to the city.

Horne’s Pleasure Fairs will be running carnivals in two locations over the next three-and-a-half weeks.

The funfair opens at Caird Park on Thursday evening (September 12).

It will be at the park until Sunday September 29, operating between 6pm and 9pm on weekdays and 2-9pm at weekends, except on the final Sunday when it closes at 5pm.

The funfair features a host of favourites including a big wheel, dodgems, the Extreme, the Move It Tagada and the Fast and Furious Miami.

Prices for the rides start at £2.

The fair will then move to Riverside – where it will run between Thursday October 3 and Sunday October 6, with the same opening hours.

A spokesperson said: “We have rides and fun for every member of the family.

“Cash or card payments are accepted.”

Earlier this year, The Courier reported that Dundee carnival-goers could feature in a new BBC documentary after filming took place during Horne’s last visit to the city.