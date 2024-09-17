Man, 38, charged after 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 38, charged after 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ in Dundee park

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

By James Simpson
The wire trap was discovered in Baldragon Woods at Clatto Country Park.
Police were called to Clatto Country Park.

A man has been charged with an attack on a 12-year-old girl at a Dundee park.

Several police units were called to Clatto Country Park during a “disturbance” at around 8pm on Monday.

Locals reported seeing police vehicles with blue lights driving towards the beauty spot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, police received a report of a disturbance and the assault of a 12-year-old female at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

No further details have been revealed about the nature of the incident.

More from Dundee

tattoo for 82-year-old Dundee woman
Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82
The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Olympia bosses take action after users caught sneaking into gym without paying
The three guinea pigs were abandoned at Templeton Woods in Dundee.
Three guinea pigs abandoned at Dundee beauty spot as owner branded 'heartless'
new Premier store Clepington Road
New convenience store set to open in former Dundee taxi office
Hannah Laing looks set to return to Dundee in 2025. Image: David Pollock
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing teases 'biggest project ever' for home city in 2025
Police outside the home on Arbroath Road after the car fire. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson/supplied
Police guard Dundee home after car set on fire
Balunie Avenue sign, Darren Jackson
Dundee addict endangered victim's life in stairwell robbery then drove off in stolen car
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United'd Tannadice Park Ground.
Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters' buses arrangement
2
A person was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Dundee city centre car collision
Dundee independence march
How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago
3

Conversation