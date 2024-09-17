Man, 38, charged after 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ in Dundee park

A man has been charged with an attack on a 12-year-old girl at a Dundee park.

Several police units were called to Clatto Country Park during a “disturbance” at around 8pm on Monday.

Locals reported seeing police vehicles with blue lights driving towards the beauty spot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, police received a report of a disturbance and the assault of a 12-year-old female at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

No further details have been revealed about the nature of the incident.