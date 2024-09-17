Dundee Man, 38, charged after 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ in Dundee park The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. By James Simpson September 17 2024, 11:38am September 17 2024, 11:38am Share Man, 38, charged after 12-year-old girl ‘attacked’ in Dundee park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5083899/clatto-park-man-charged-girl-attacked/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Clatto Country Park. A man has been charged with an attack on a 12-year-old girl at a Dundee park. Several police units were called to Clatto Country Park during a “disturbance” at around 8pm on Monday. Locals reported seeing police vehicles with blue lights driving towards the beauty spot. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, police received a report of a disturbance and the assault of a 12-year-old female at Clatto Country Park in Dundee. “A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is expected to appear at court at a later date.” No further details have been revealed about the nature of the incident.
