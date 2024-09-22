Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium

Perth man Jon Attenborough and his Labrador Sam became the first man and dog duo to achieve the feat.

By Andrew Robson
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match.
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match. Image: SPFL/Christopher Coutts

A partially sighted Dundee United fan and his guide dog have become the first man and dog duo to visit every SPFL stadium.

Jon Attenborough, 34, and eight-year-old Labrador Sam completed the feat when they visited Station Park for Forfar Athletic versus Stranraer on Saturday.

The challenge saw the self-employed accountant from Perth travel hundreds of miles across Scotland to visit all 42 stadiums.

Jon said: “I’m a big football fan and love Scottish football, so it’s amazing to have visited every single ground with Sam.

Perth man and guide dog ‘complete the 42’

“It was such a special day completing it.

“It feels like a massive achievement being able to visit them all – I never thought I’d be able to do it.

“It’s been made possible because of Sam

“I didn’t have the confidence to navigate big crowds on my own before – he’s made a massive difference to my life.”

Jon and Sam with their gifts.
Jon and Sam with their gifts. Image: SPFL/Christopher Coutts

Jon – who has no sight in his right eye and limited vision in his left – took on the challenge to raise awareness of how accessible Scottish football is for people with visual impairments.

Starting out in February 2022, his efforts went up a notch in 2024 – travelling to as many as three games a week across the SPFL’s four divisions.

He chose Station Park as the final destination as Forfar has a Guide Dogs for the Blind training school.

‘Positive feedback’ as Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium

The duo were presented with gifts from the SPFL on Saturday.

Jon added: “Receiving these awards from the SPFL was a lovely added bonus and one that I’ll really treasure.

“I love everything about gameday – the matchday atmosphere and the crowd noises.

“A growing number of clubs in Scotland now have audio descriptive commentary, which really improves the experience.

“Sam loves it too. He’s usually doing one of two things; he’s either dead alert and watching the ball or he’s sound asleep and couldn’t care less.

“I’ve had such positive feedback from fans across the country about what I’ve been doing, so it’s been a really positive experience for me.”

More from Dundee

The crazy golf course at Castle Green.
Hopes Broughty Ferry crazy golf and kiddy cars may return next summer
Broughty Ferry roadworks.
Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as drivers set for months of disruption
8
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee.
Boy, 17, hospitalised after off-road bike and car crash in Dundee
7
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
Doomed Dundee RBS bank given temporary reprieve
The rat was spotted inside Black Sheep Coffee. Image supplied
VIDEO: Dundee cafe shuts after rat seen running around inside
7
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
13
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
96-year-old's four hour wait for ambulance
Anger as Dundee man, 96, waits four hours for ambulance with broken hip and…
8
Nicky Riding takes a photo of the Wham! billboard in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Why has huge Wham! immigration billboard appeared on Dundee street?
15
The money taken was used to buy cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering

Conversation