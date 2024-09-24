Coffee shop at Dundee Botanic Gardens set to close

The cafe at Dundee Botanic Gardens is to close.

The cafe, situated at the Riverside Drive tourist spot, is shutting due to the retirement of the current operator.

It is understood the final day of trading will be Monday September 30.

A source told The Courier that Dundee University, which operates the beauty spot, wanted to demolish the cafe building.

However, university bosses have denied this.

The coffee shop, open daily, offers hot and cold food and sweet treats.

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “The cafe will close following the retirement of the current operator.

“There is no intention to demolish the building.

“We are currently examining a range of options for the future of the cafe, and will update our friends, visitors and the wider public in due course.”

Cafe at Dundee Botanic Gardens ‘helped visitor numbers’

The Botanic Gardens was carved from a field in 1971.

It comprises 21 acres of woodland, lawn, paths, and flora and fauna from all over the world.

Its former curator, Alasdair Hood, told The Courier in 2016 that setting up the café had an immediate impact on visitor numbers.

“Before that, even the Friends of the Botanic Gardens didn’t hold their meetings here,” he said.

“They had them along the road at the university.”