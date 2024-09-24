Coffee shop at Dundee Botanic Gardens set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Coffee shop at Dundee Botanic Gardens set to close

The cafe is closing down next week.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for the botanic gardens in Dundee.
The cafe at Dundee Botanic Gardens is closing down. Image: DC Thomson

The cafe at Dundee Botanic Gardens is to close.

The cafe, situated at the Riverside Drive tourist spot, is shutting due to the retirement of the current operator.

It is understood the final day of trading will be Monday September 30.

A source told The Courier that Dundee University, which operates the beauty spot, wanted to demolish the cafe building.

However, university bosses have denied this.

The coffee shop, open daily, offers hot and cold food and sweet treats.

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “The cafe will close following the retirement of the current operator.

“There is no intention to demolish the building.

“We are currently examining a range of options for the future of the cafe, and will update our friends, visitors and the wider public in due course.”

Cafe at Dundee Botanic Gardens ‘helped visitor numbers’

The Botanic Gardens was carved from a field in 1971.

It comprises 21 acres of woodland, lawn, paths, and flora and fauna from all over the world.

Its former curator, Alasdair Hood, told The Courier in 2016 that setting up the café had an immediate impact on visitor numbers.

“Before that, even the Friends of the Botanic Gardens didn’t hold their meetings here,” he said.

“They had them along the road at the university.”

