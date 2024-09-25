Man, 36, charged after £20k of cocaine found in Dundee drugs raid

A man has been charged after more than £20,000 of cocaine was found in a Dundee drugs raid.

Officers targeted a property on Fintryside in Fintry on Tuesday.

Cocaine with a street value of £20,500 and £5,000 in cash was seized, along with items said to be linked to the supply of drugs.

The 36-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

DC Luke Doogan from the serious and organised crime team said: “We are committed to tackling the supply and distribution of drugs to make our communities safer.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital. If you have any concerns around the supply of drugs in your area, please contact us and we will fully investigate.”