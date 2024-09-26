Police following several leads after cars ‘specifically targeted’ in Dundee fires

Police say they are following several leads after a spate of car fires in Dundee.

Vehicles on Charleston Drive and Arbroath Road were targeted last week.

Other cars have been set on fire in various locations across the city this year, including on Sandeman Street, Fyffe Street, South Road, Pitkerro Road and St Fillans Road.

Officers say it is unclear whether the latest incidents are connected – but are working to find those responsible.

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly of CID said: “We are carrying out investigations following several car fires in Dundee recently.

“I want to reassure the public that these fires are not random.

“It is apparent through our inquiries that these vehicles have been specifically targeted, and the fires started deliberately.

Dundee car fires: ‘Those responsible must understand potential risks’

“It is unclear at his stage in our investigations if they are connected, but we have several positive lines of enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible.

“It is important that those responsible understand the potential risks and consequences of their actions.

“It is a risk to life or can cause serious injury, as well as damaging property.”

DI Kelly added: “I would like to ask members of the public to remain vigilant overnight and if you see anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of vehicles to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who resides near any of these fires and has private CCTV systems or doorbell footage to review these, you may have captured something that could assist our investigations.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.