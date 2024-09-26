Police following several leads after cars ‘specifically targeted’ in Dundee fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police following several leads after cars ‘specifically targeted’ in Dundee fires

Vehicles have been targeted at locations across the city.

By Andrew Robson
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive.
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Police say they are following several leads after a spate of car fires in Dundee.

Vehicles on Charleston Drive and Arbroath Road were targeted last week.

Other cars have been set on fire in various locations across the city this year, including on Sandeman Street, Fyffe Street, South Road, Pitkerro Road and St Fillans Road.

Officers say it is unclear whether the latest incidents are connected – but are working to find those responsible.

Firefighters extinguish the car fires on Charleston Drive
Firefighters extinguish the cars on Charleston Drive. Image: Supplied

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly of CID said: “We are carrying out investigations following several car fires in Dundee recently.

“I want to reassure the public that these fires are not random.

“It is apparent through our inquiries that these vehicles have been specifically targeted, and the fires started deliberately.

Dundee car fires: ‘Those responsible must understand potential risks’

“It is unclear at his stage in our investigations if they are connected, but we have several positive lines of enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible.

“It is important that those responsible understand the potential risks and consequences of their actions.

“It is a risk to life or can cause serious injury, as well as damaging property.”

The deliberate car fire on Arbroath Road last week
The deliberate car fire on Arbroath Road last week. Image: Supplied

DI Kelly added: “I would like to ask members of the public to remain vigilant overnight and if you see anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of vehicles to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who resides near any of these fires and has private CCTV systems or doorbell footage to review these, you may have captured something that could assist our investigations.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

