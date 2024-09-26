Man, 27, charged after ‘fleeing scene of Dundee crash’

A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a Dundee crash.

Police were called to Hospital Street, at the junction with Strathmore Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon after a Land Rover collided with a taxi, railings and a pole.

A 76-year-old woman, who was a passenger of the taxi, was taken to hospital following the collision.

A parked car was also damaged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a crash on Hospital Street.

“At around 2.25pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a taxi.

“The 76-year-old female passenger of the taxi was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the car left the scene was later arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”