Man, 27, charged after ‘fleeing scene of Dundee crash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 27, charged after ‘fleeing scene of Dundee crash’

A pensioner was taken to hospital after the incident.

By Ben MacDonald
A Land Rover crashed into railings and a pole on Strathmore Avenue. James Simpson/DC Thomson
A Land Rover crashed into railings and a pole on Strathmore Avenue. James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a Dundee crash.

Police were called to Hospital Street, at the junction with Strathmore Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon after a Land Rover collided with a taxi, railings and a pole.

A 76-year-old woman, who was a passenger of the taxi, was taken to hospital following the collision.

A parked car was also damaged.

Crash on Hospital Street, Dundee
Emergency services at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a crash on Hospital Street.

“At around 2.25pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a taxi.

“The 76-year-old female passenger of the taxi was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the car left the scene was later arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Dundee

Police in riot gear outside a house in Fairmuir, Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police with dog in raid on Dundee home
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive.
Police following several leads after cars 'specifically targeted' in Dundee fires
Ronald Sinclair
Dundee DJ jailed after battering partner with jerry can
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Housing developer takes £770k new Broughty Ferry school payment fight to Holyrood
6
Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Exhausted Dundee doctor drove at 16mph on the A90 dual carriageway
Apparent love note under Tay Rail Bridge.
7 eye-catching Dundee billboards – and stories behind them
Andrew Marr criticised the number of Gaelic signs in Scotland. Image: PA.
TV veteran Andrew Marr accused of having 'Dundee-centred world view' in Gaelic row
20
Xplore Dundee announce additional services to Edinburgh Airport
Hundreds of extra seats added to Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service
Man, 27, charged after ‘fleeing scene of Dundee crash’
Doof in the Park Dundee: All we know so far about Hannah Laing's dance…
The building on Princes Street is surrounded by scaffolding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Council working with owners on repairs to 'dangerous' fire-hit Dundee flats