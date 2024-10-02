Why the coastguard is refusing to land its helicopters at Ninewells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why the coastguard is refusing to land its helicopters at Ninewells

The review was ordered after an 87-year-old woman died in accident.

By Chloe Burrell
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

The UK coastguard has suspended all helicopter landings at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee until further notice.

Operator Bristow – which manages HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters – has taken the action after a safety review.

The helipad at Ninewells is one of 23 across the country which the operator has withdrawn from following guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Helicopters will now land at sites including Dundee Airport for patient transfer to Ninewells.

Coastguard halts helicopter landings at Ninewells

A safety review was ordered after a fatal accident at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in which a 87-year-old woman was killed.

According to a report published by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB), a search and rescue helicopter was landing at the hospital’s helipad when several members of the public were “subjected to high levels of downwash”.

The investigation into the incident highlighted the importance of safety management at landing sites and led to reviews being recommended across all relevant UK hospitals.

The helipad at Ninewells, along with all others across the country, will remain in use by other operators, including the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Landings have also been halted at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokesperson said: “Where sites require compliance work, contingency plans will ensure HM Coastguard helicopters can deliver people safely into the appropriate onward medical care.

“HM Coastguard’s 24/7 search and rescue capability is unaffected.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Since April 2022, around 150 helicopters have used the helipad at Ninewells Hospital and there have been no issues.

“An operational user group, which oversees the use and maintenance of the site, including compliance with standards for helicopter landing and take-off, meets regularly to ensure the safe and effective management of the site.”

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “As part of ongoing positive engagement with the NHS Trust, SAR aircraft have options to land at sites including Dundee Airport for patient transfer to Ninewells Hospital.”

More from Dundee

Munawar Ali Mohammed died outside Jahangir Indian restaurant. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Wife pays tribute to Dundee businessman who died after collapsing at Indian restaurant
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee Sports Dinner Picture shows; Denis McGurk being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Invercarse Hotel . Supplied by Dundee Sports Dinner Date; 18/09/2024
Dundee Sports Dinner raises £31k for city clubs as local heroes recognised
A split image showing a Typhoon aircraft and Dundee City Square.
Chance to sit in Typhoon cockpit at Dundee City Square RAF event
Darren Reilly. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee man's relief after winning fight to move from council flat where he suffered…
The by-election will take place on Thursday.
Dundee Strathmartine by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?
High Street in Lochee (stock image)
Lochee by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?
The Jahangir restaurant in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 65, dies after police called to 'disturbance' outside Dundee Indian restaurant
Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Broughty Ferry housing scheme expansion fight rumbles on as appeal lodged with Holyrood
3
Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee
Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family

Conversation