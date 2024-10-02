Why the coastguard is refusing to land its helicopters at Ninewells

The UK coastguard has suspended all helicopter landings at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee until further notice.

Operator Bristow – which manages HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters – has taken the action after a safety review.

The helipad at Ninewells is one of 23 across the country which the operator has withdrawn from following guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Helicopters will now land at sites including Dundee Airport for patient transfer to Ninewells.

A safety review was ordered after a fatal accident at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in which a 87-year-old woman was killed.

According to a report published by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB), a search and rescue helicopter was landing at the hospital’s helipad when several members of the public were “subjected to high levels of downwash”.

The investigation into the incident highlighted the importance of safety management at landing sites and led to reviews being recommended across all relevant UK hospitals.

The helipad at Ninewells, along with all others across the country, will remain in use by other operators, including the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Landings have also been halted at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokesperson said: “Where sites require compliance work, contingency plans will ensure HM Coastguard helicopters can deliver people safely into the appropriate onward medical care.

“HM Coastguard’s 24/7 search and rescue capability is unaffected.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Since April 2022, around 150 helicopters have used the helipad at Ninewells Hospital and there have been no issues.

“An operational user group, which oversees the use and maintenance of the site, including compliance with standards for helicopter landing and take-off, meets regularly to ensure the safe and effective management of the site.”

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “As part of ongoing positive engagement with the NHS Trust, SAR aircraft have options to land at sites including Dundee Airport for patient transfer to Ninewells Hospital.”