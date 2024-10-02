Chance to sit in Typhoon cockpit at Dundee City Square RAF event

Dundee locals will have a chance to sit in a Typhoon cockpit at an RAF event in City Square.

The event, which takes place between Friday October 11 and Sunday October 13, will see the Royal Air Force “take over” the square.

Organisers promise a weekend of thrilling activities, live demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

Attendees can also compete in fast-paced sports challenges and learn life-saving skills in first aid workshops.

There will also be live music including a pipe demonstration and a chance to speak to servicepeople.

The free event, which will run between 10.30am and 4pm, aims to teach more about the Royal Air Force.

Anyone interested in attending can reserve a spot online.