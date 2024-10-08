Will Young moves on from Dundee gig row as he praises city sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Will Young moves on from Dundee gig row as he praises city sights

The Pop Idol winner says he will return, despite last week's heckling controversy.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Will Young and Commercial Street, Dundee
Will Young shared images of his time in Dundee, including of Commercial Street. Image: Will Young/Instagram

Will Young has praised Dundee – just days after cutting short a gig in the city due to hecklers.

The Pop Idol winner shared a series of photos of the city on Instagram today, with the caption “gorgeous Scotland  – I will haste ye back!”.

It comes a week after the singer, 45, ended his Light It Up Live tour date at the Gardyne Theatre early due to hecklers.

The star shared stories from his career as well as performing stripped-back versions of his best-known hits.

Young: ‘I will haste ye back’

However, several fans said he sang his hit Leave Right Now then walked off the stage earlier than expected due to members of the audience.

Afterwards, Young posted on his Instagram story that the show had been “tricky” due to “some overexcited hecklers”.

His disappearance from the stage left fans wondering if he would return but he never did.

The singer shared this picture of himself while in Scotland. Image: Will Young/Instagram

However, he now appears to have had a change of heart about Dundee with his latest post.

He shared several photos of himself out and about in the city, including visiting the Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk exhibition at the V&A.

He also snapped the RRS Discovery.

The RRS Discovery through the eyes of the Pop Idol winner. Image: Will Young/Instagram
V&A Dundee appeared in the photo dump. Image: Will Young/Instagram

In response, some fans said they would be happy to have him back.

One responded: “You were wonderful and cried a lot for all the right reasons .”

Another said: “You are welcome back any time Will, Scotland loves you. ”

Another agreed, adding: “I really hope you had a good time in my home country.

“Loved seeing you in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

‘Will always welcome here’

A further fan said: “Always welcome here.”

It is reported Young also walked off during a gig in Cumbria in September due to “disrespectful” attendees.

