Will Young moves on from Dundee gig row as he praises city sights

Will Young has praised Dundee – just days after cutting short a gig in the city due to hecklers.

The Pop Idol winner shared a series of photos of the city on Instagram today, with the caption “gorgeous Scotland – I will haste ye back!”.

It comes a week after the singer, 45, ended his Light It Up Live tour date at the Gardyne Theatre early due to hecklers.

The star shared stories from his career as well as performing stripped-back versions of his best-known hits.

Young: ‘I will haste ye back’

However, several fans said he sang his hit Leave Right Now then walked off the stage earlier than expected due to members of the audience.

Afterwards, Young posted on his Instagram story that the show had been “tricky” due to “some overexcited hecklers”.

His disappearance from the stage left fans wondering if he would return but he never did.

However, he now appears to have had a change of heart about Dundee with his latest post.

He shared several photos of himself out and about in the city, including visiting the Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk exhibition at the V&A.

He also snapped the RRS Discovery.

In response, some fans said they would be happy to have him back.

One responded: “You were wonderful and cried a lot for all the right reasons .”

Another said: “You are welcome back any time Will, Scotland loves you. ”

Another agreed, adding: “I really hope you had a good time in my home country.

“Loved seeing you in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

‘Will always welcome here’

A further fan said: “Always welcome here.”

It is reported Young also walked off during a gig in Cumbria in September due to “disrespectful” attendees.