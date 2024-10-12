Discovery Point: New café boasting ‘best views of River Tay’ included in fresh transformation plans

The multi-million pound transformation of Discovery Point has taken another step forward as fresh plans are unveiled.

Dundee Heritage Trust, who run the attraction, have lodged an application with the city council outlining plans to enhance the visitor experience.

It forms part of a wider £12m transformation plan which has already seen the installation of the dome viewing gallery.

The 360° exhibit opened in 2022 and takes visitors on a CGI journey through Dundee’s industrial past.

Upgrades have also previously been made to the entrance and reception areas.

The latest plans have been developed by Dundee-based architect Aim Design.

What’s included in the latest plans?

The existing café at the attraction could be relocated to a “prominent location” overlooking the Tay.

In a supporting statement, the current facilities are described as “unattractive”. It’s added the food and dining offering is not at level “consistent” with similar venues.

Under the transformation plans, the café will be relocated to a bigger area with views over the River Tay.

This will have a new glazed opening offering a “fantastic café experience and the best view of the Tay in the city”.

Access will be available from Riverside Walk which, the statement says, will enable evening opening.

Plans for a new south-east opening and balcony have also been developed.

The two storey opening will provide public access to the “dramatic vista” across the River Tay and onwards towards Fife.

External seating will be provided in addition to “optional independent access from Riverside Walk if specific events require”.

New gallery space

Discovery Point bosses are also looking to create space for a permanent gallery on the ground floor.

The supporting statement detailed how there is an “increasing need” for new permanent gallery space to “complete the story of exploration” from the early 20th century through to the pioneering 21st century.

The proposals include the refurbishment and alteration of the present café space to provide 130 square metres of permanent ground floor exhibition space.

A 360° immersive space will also be created, offering a “world class AV experience” similar to the existing RRS Discovery gallery interpretation.

Enhanced conferencing facilities are also in the works for Discovery Point and it’s planned the space formerly used as a back of house storage area will be reconfigured.

This, along with the café enhancements, will provide “strong opportunities

for increased food retail & events revenue” which the Heritage Trust says is critical to the long-term sustainability of Discovery Point.