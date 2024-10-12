Discovery Point: New café boasting ‘best views of River Tay’ included in fresh transformation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discovery Point: New café boasting ‘best views of River Tay’ included in fresh transformation plans

It forms part of a wider £12m project which has already seen the installation of the dome viewing gallery.

By Laura Devlin
The two storey opening will provide public access to the "dramatic vista" across the River Tay. Image: Aim Design.
The multi-million pound transformation of Discovery Point has taken another step forward as fresh plans are unveiled.

Dundee Heritage Trust, who run the attraction, have lodged an application with the city council outlining plans to enhance the visitor experience.

It forms part of a wider £12m transformation plan which has already seen the installation of the dome viewing gallery.

The 360° exhibit opened in 2022 and takes visitors on a CGI journey through Dundee’s industrial past.

Upgrades have also previously been made to the entrance and reception areas.

The latest plans have been developed by Dundee-based architect Aim Design.

What’s included in the latest plans?

The existing café at the attraction could be relocated to a “prominent location” overlooking the Tay.

In a supporting statement, the current facilities are described as “unattractive”. It’s added the food and dining offering is not at level “consistent” with similar venues.

Under the transformation plans, the café will be relocated to a bigger area with views over the River Tay.

How the new café could look. Image: Aim Design.

This will have a new glazed opening offering a “fantastic café experience and the best view of the Tay in the city”.

Access will be available from Riverside Walk which, the statement says, will enable evening opening.

Plans for a new south-east opening and balcony have also been developed.

The two storey opening will provide public access to the “dramatic vista” across the River Tay and onwards towards Fife.

External seating will be provided in addition to “optional independent access from Riverside Walk if specific events require”.

The proposed balcony. Image: Aim Design.

New gallery space

Discovery Point bosses are also looking to create space for a permanent gallery on the ground floor.

The supporting statement detailed how there is an “increasing need” for new permanent gallery space to “complete the story of exploration” from the early 20th century through to the pioneering 21st century.

The proposals include the refurbishment and alteration of the present café space to provide 130 square metres of permanent ground floor exhibition space.

A 360° immersive space will also be created, offering a “world class AV experience” similar to the existing RRS Discovery gallery interpretation.

A 360° immersive space is included in the proposals. Image: Aim Design.

Enhanced conferencing facilities are also in the works for Discovery Point and it’s  planned the space formerly used as a back of house storage area will be reconfigured.

This, along with the café enhancements, will provide “strong opportunities
for increased food retail & events revenue” which the Heritage Trust says is critical to the long-term sustainability of Discovery Point.

