Where are Dundee’s 19 summer departures now?

Courier Sport takes a look at the players who left this year including Cammy Kerr, Shaun Byrne and Amadou Bakayoko.

Former Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko celebrates a goal in Japan.
By George Cran

Last season’s top-six finish didn’t stop 2024 being a big summer of change at Dundee.

A host of loan deals came to an end and a massive 19 players left.

Among them a club stalwart, six Championship title winners and an academy player prised away before he made a first-team appearance.

Plus a £1 million deal for a midfield maestro.

So where are they all now and how has their post-Dundee career fared so far?

Courier Sport takes a look.

Lee Ashcroft

Lee Ashcroft, complete with head bandage, celebrates with Partick Thistle. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
After agreeing to rip up his Dundee contract, popular centre-back Ashcroft moved to Partick Thistle.

A nightmare start at Firhill followed, however, including a long-range own goal in a home defeat to Clyde.

Starts have been rare but he played 90 minutes against Livingston last week, earning a clean sheet.

In that he impressed, making a superb goal-line clearance in the final moments to keep that sheet clean.

Appearances: 5

Shaun Byrne

Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dens favourite Byrne made his loan at Raith Rovers permanent after his Dundee contract expired and has been a regular for the Stark’s Park side.

Things haven’t gone to plan in Kirkcaldy this term, though, with the club dispensing of Ian Murray’s services after just one league match.

Byrne has played in all but one match this season, suspension coming after being sent off while giving away a penalty in defeat at Ayr.

Rovers lie eighth with seven points from the first eight games.

Appearances: 12

Amadou Bakayoko

Former Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko celebrates a goal in Japan.
After leaving Forest Green following their relegation to the National League, Bakayoko was a wanted man over the summer.

Heading for Japan, however, was not the expected destination for the Sierra Leone international.

The 28-year-old signed for J-League strugglers Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, scoring on debut from the penalty spot in a 5-3 win over Sagan Tosu.

They were 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table when Bakayoko signed but improved form has seen them overhaul Sagan Tosu. However, with five matches to go they remain nine points from safety.

Appearances: 6 Goals: 1

Zak Rudden

Zak Rudden nets at Dunfermline for Queen's Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Striker Rudden dropped back to the Championship after terminating his Dundee contract, signing a two-year deal with Queen’s Park.

He scored on debut against Peterhead and has added a further four strikes for the Spiders.

Callum Davidson’s side are fourth in the Championship.

Appearances: 14 Goals: 5

Cammy Kerr

Cammy Kerr celebrates against Partick Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
After a testimonial year at Dundee, club stalwart Cammy Kerr made an emotional departure from Dens Park.

He joined Rudden at Queen’s Park where he has become a key man, impressing in his short time at Hampden,.

So much that he was voted the Championship Player of the Month for September.

That included the opening goal against Ayr, with a stooping header at Hampden.

Appearances: 11 Goals: 1

Diego Pineda

Diego Pineda
After an early goal against Dumbarton, Mexican Pineda’s stint in Dundee didn’t work out.

He returned to Mexico this summer, signing for second-tier side Venados where he has found the net twice, including a last-minute winner against former club Atletico Morelia.

Venados are sixth in the table after 10 games.

Appearances: 8 Goals: 2

Max Anderson

Max Anderson in action for Crawley Town against Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Academy graduate Max Anderson ended his long association with the club after joining English League One side Crawley Town.

Their start in the English third tier hasn’t been a good one, though. After winning their first three matches they have lost nine of the last 10.

Anderson has started eight games in total this season, though he already has a new manager in Rob Elliot after Scott Lindsey left for MK Dons.

Appearances: 11

Seb Lochhead

Seb Lochhead signed for Wolves last Friday. Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
Sixteen-year-old Lochhead headed for Premier League side Wolves in a £300,000 deal on deadline day.

He joined up with their U/18 side but has been used sparingly in his early days.

Lochhead played the final four minutes as a sub in last weekend’s Premier League Cup defeat to Fulham.

They sit fifth in the U/18 Premier League North, one place below Manchester City.

Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan made his Celtic debut against Rangers on Sunday. Image: SNS
The biggest departure of the summer, former Dundee star Luke McCowan is living his dream at Celtic after a £1m move.

A debut in an Old Firm win over Rangers was followed by a first Hoops goal against Hearts.

McCowan has made four substitute appearances so far.

Appearances: 4 Goals: 1

Jack Wilkie

Jack Wilkie and Luke McCowan
Signed by Jim McIntyre, the son of ex-Dundee and United man Lee Wilkie is finding his feet at Gayfield under new managerial team Colin Hamilton and David Gold.

Young Wilkie has featured at left wing-back, playing in 15 of 16 matches this term.

After a poor start, the Red Lichties are now within three points of League One leaders Kelty Hearts.

Wilkie scored his first Arbroath goal in a 4-2 win at Cove Rangers, a back post header to clinch victory.

Appearances: 15 Goals: 1

Ricki Lamie

Ricki Lamie got injured in his third Ross County appearance. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
After seeing his second pre-contract with Dundee ripped up, Lamie moved quickly to join up with Ross County.

However, his time in the Highlands has been blighted by an Achilles injury picked up in his third appearance.

Appearances: 3

Owen Dodgson

Owen Dodgson
Young full-back Dodgson had an up-and-down time on loan at Dundee last season.

He remains at Burnley where he’s been on the bench in Championship matches twice this term.

But hasn’t played a minute for the Clarets.

Zach Robinson

Motherwell's Zach Robinson's unerring finish into the roof of the net
Robinson is back in the Premiership, signing a two-year deal at Motherwell after his AFC Wimbledon contract expired.

He had to wait a while for his first goal but it was worth that wait – smashing in a super finish against Dundee United to help ’Well into the League Cup semi-finals.

Appearances: 13 Goals: 1

Ryan Howley

Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Coventry loanee Howley is back in Scotland after a fairly uneventful loan at Dundee last term.

This time he’s in the Championship after signing for Scott Brown’s Ayr United on loan.

The Wales U/21 international has started three times for the promotion chasers but is yet to see out 90 minutes.

Appearances: 5

Malachi Boateng

Malachi Boateng in action for Hearts in Europa League qualifying. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Another who has returned to Scottish football is Malachi Boateng.

This season he’s on loan at struggling Hearts. Boateng did grab an assist on his return to Dens but came out on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline.

He’s been a regular for the struggling Jambos and has featured in Europe this term.

Appearances: 10

Aaron Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly
Now a Northern Ireland international, Donnelly was on the verge of a return to Dundee this summer.

However, the Dark Blues and Nottingham Forest couldn’t agree over a buyback clause and the deal fell through.

The Dee signed Billy Koumetio while Donnelly went out on loan to Colchester United in League Two.

He’s featured five times under Danny Cowley with the U’s 16th in the table.

Appearances: 5

Michael Mellon

Michael Mellon celebrates
Burnley striker Mellon had his moments for Dundee last season. This term he’s back in League One down south, after signing a season-long loan deal with Stockport County.

However, despite making the bench twice in recent weeks, he’s yet to play a competitive minute.

Stockport are sixth in League One.

Dara Costelloe

Dara Costelloe played for both Dundee and St Johnstone last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Another Burnley boy, Dara Costelloe joined Accrington Stanley on loan in League Two.

After not finding the net for the Dee, the Irishman has three goals in his last two games – scoring twice in a 2-1 win over bottom side Morecambe last weekend, the first from the penalty spot.

That win saw Accrington leapfrog Morecambe from bottom to 23rd in League Two.

Appearances: 9 Goals: 3

Owen Beck

Owen Beck after being bitten
A star for the Dee last season, Beck has made quite an impact at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this term.

He did, though, spoil a fine start to life at Ewood Park with a daft red card against Preston North End.

That was followed by the major incident of biting by Preston’s Milutin Osmajic on Beck. The Montenegro international was slapped with an eight-match ban.

Rovers sit eighth in the Championship.

Appearances: 3

Conversation