Three women arrested after Dundee immigration raid

Three women were arrested and later released after an immigration raid in Dundee.

Officers attended a property on Dens Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday alongside immigration officials.

Three women, two aged 57 and one aged 45, were arrested and charged by police.

The women were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday but were freed by the procurator fiscal service, pending further inquiries.

Two of the women, the 45-year-old and one of the 57-year-olds, were detained by the Home Office.

Police execute warrant with immigration officials in Dundee’s Dens Road

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Tuesday officers attended an address on Dens Road in Dundee to execute a warrant in a joint operation with immigration officers.

“Three women, two aged 57 and one aged 45, were arrested and charged and due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 15 October, Immigration enforcement and Police Scotland officers attended an address on Dens Road, Dundee.

“Two females, aged 45 and 57, were arrested on immigration offences and detained pending their removal from the United Kingdom.

“No human trafficking or modern slavery concerns were identified or raised.”