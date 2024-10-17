Three women arrested after Dundee immigration raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Three women arrested after Dundee immigration raid

Police executed a warrant alongside immigration officers.

By Andrew Robson
Dens Road in Dundee.
Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Three women were arrested and later released after an immigration raid in Dundee.

Officers attended a property on Dens Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday alongside immigration officials.

Three women, two aged 57 and one aged 45, were arrested and charged by police.

The women were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday but were freed by the procurator fiscal service, pending further inquiries.

Two of the women, the 45-year-old and one of the 57-year-olds, were detained by the Home Office.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Tuesday officers attended an address on Dens Road in Dundee to execute a warrant in a joint operation with immigration officers.

“Three women, two aged 57 and one aged 45, were arrested and charged and due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 15 October, Immigration enforcement and Police Scotland officers attended an address on Dens Road, Dundee.

“Two females, aged 45 and 57, were arrested on immigration offences and detained pending their removal from the United Kingdom.

“No human trafficking or modern slavery concerns were identified or raised.”

Conversation