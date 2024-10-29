Broughty Ferry homeowner takes roof garden fight to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry homeowner takes roof garden fight to Holyrood

Planning chiefs refused to grant listed building consent to allow the alterations to be carried out on the Fisher Street cottage.

By Laura Devlin
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry resident has taken their fight to create a roof terrace garden at their home to the Scottish Government.

The owner of the property at 183 Fisher Street had previously sought permission from  Dundee City Council to create a “modest” roof garden.

This, a planning application detailed, was due to the single storey cottage having no available garden space.

The proposed roof terrace would be approximately 11 sq. m and provide a “much needed” private garden.

The Broughty Ferry fishermen’s cottage is a C-listed building.

Roof garden ‘prerequisite for tolerable standard’ for 21st century life

However, local authority planning chiefs refused to grant listed building consent – which is required for any alterations to be carried out.

A report on the handling of the application detailed this was due to the “adverse impact” it would have on the “character and appearance” of the building and wider area.

The homeowner has now appealed to Scottish ministers in a bid to overturn the planning refusal.

The property is on Fisher Street in the Ferry. Image: TSPC.

In a supporting statement, they argued the roof terrace garden would offer a “simple and modest solution” to creating private garden space at the property.

They added: “The installation…would provide the property with a useable amenity space where there is none and is almost a prerequisite for a tolerable standard for 21st century life and in these uncertain post-Covid times.”

Planning decisions ‘should not create conservation theme parks’

The applicant also detailed the Broughty Ferry conservation area is “characterised by many different and varied architectural building styles”.

And they highlighted other approved developments already built in the area, including “cantilevered balconies and roof terraces”.

The appeal statement concluded “there should be a degree of flexibility” in interpreting planning policy – adding decisions shouldn’t become “hostages to historical styles that would seek to create conservation theme parks”.

A decision on the appeal is expected to be made by mid-January.

