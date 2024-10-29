Broughty Ferry homeowner takes roof garden fight to Holyrood

A Broughty Ferry resident has taken their fight to create a roof terrace garden at their home to the Scottish Government.

The owner of the property at 183 Fisher Street had previously sought permission from Dundee City Council to create a “modest” roof garden.

This, a planning application detailed, was due to the single storey cottage having no available garden space.

The proposed roof terrace would be approximately 11 sq. m and provide a “much needed” private garden.

The Broughty Ferry fishermen’s cottage is a C-listed building.

Roof garden ‘prerequisite for tolerable standard’ for 21st century life

However, local authority planning chiefs refused to grant listed building consent – which is required for any alterations to be carried out.

A report on the handling of the application detailed this was due to the “adverse impact” it would have on the “character and appearance” of the building and wider area.

The homeowner has now appealed to Scottish ministers in a bid to overturn the planning refusal.

In a supporting statement, they argued the roof terrace garden would offer a “simple and modest solution” to creating private garden space at the property.

They added: “The installation…would provide the property with a useable amenity space where there is none and is almost a prerequisite for a tolerable standard for 21st century life and in these uncertain post-Covid times.”

Planning decisions ‘should not create conservation theme parks’

The applicant also detailed the Broughty Ferry conservation area is “characterised by many different and varied architectural building styles”.

And they highlighted other approved developments already built in the area, including “cantilevered balconies and roof terraces”.

The appeal statement concluded “there should be a degree of flexibility” in interpreting planning policy – adding decisions shouldn’t become “hostages to historical styles that would seek to create conservation theme parks”.

A decision on the appeal is expected to be made by mid-January.