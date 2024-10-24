Major Dundee housing development finally completed after years of delays

A major Dundee housing development has finally been completed after six years of work and several delays.

More than 160 affordable homes have been built at Derby Street in the Hilltown.

The homes have been built on the site of the former Butterburn and Bucklemaker Court multis.

The project was initially due to be completed by the end of 2020 but faced setbacks, including the Covid pandemic and developer Robertson having to down tools in 2021 for fire safety checks.

Future tenants hit out in 2022 as they were still waiting on an entry date.

However, all residents have now moved in.

The development consists of family homes, apartments, wheelchair-accessible homes and supported housing.

The project was managed jointly by Hillcrest Homes and Dundee City Council, who worked in collaboration with Robertson and Collective Architecture.

Among those now calling Derby Street home is Ian McConnachie, who lost a leg following an infection – meaning the second-floor flat where he previously stayed for about 50 years was no longer suitable.

Derby Street homes ‘bring back memories’ for new tenant

He said: “Being allocated Derby Street brought back memories as my mum had lived at No 3 Derby Street when it was still the old tenements in 1926.

“I attended St Peter and Paul school just across the road.

“The flat has an adapted kitchen, ramps and a level access shower.

“The new flat is suiting me now and I have no complaints.

“The heating bills are superb – gas is £30 per month, electric is £36 per month and the flat is cosy.”

Angela Linton, chief executive of Hillcrest Homes, said “Derby Street is a very special development, which has seen us work hand in hand with Collective Architecture, Robertson Partnership Homes, Dundee City Council and Scottish Government to regenerate an iconic area of Dundee.”

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee, said: “The historic head and heart connections that so many feel with the ‘tap o’ the hill’ have been encapsulated in this fantastic new development.

“I am delighted that so many people are enjoying living there.”